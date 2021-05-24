Mayor Lumumba Issues Update to Safe Recovery Jackson Executive Order

(JACKSON, Miss.) – Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba today updated his recently enacted Safe Recovery Jackson Executive Order to include a provision that restaurants, bars, and retail establishments seeking to expand business services also contact Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC). These businesses must submit a floor plan for expansion to ABC in order to ensure their proposed expansion meets proper accommodations and state regulations for food and beverage sales.

The Safe Recovery Jackson Executive Order initially enacted on May 10, 2021, seeks to provide an economic lifeline to businesses by lifting some of the restrictions previously imposed on business services in response to Covid-19 safety concerns. It lifts capacity restrictions, allows for expanded business services and establishes a temporary citywide leisure and recreation district, while maintaining the city’s mask mandate.

Please find complete updated order posted at www.jacksonms.gov.