Mayor Lumumba Signs Executive Order Closing Inside Bar Service and Continuing Limits on Social Gatherings

(Jackson, MS) - Tuesday, citing the need for stronger action to stem the rise of COVID-19, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba issued an executive order closing bars to indoor guests and extending safeguards limiting social gatherings in the City of Jackson. The Third Amended Stay Safe Jackson Executive Order also serves to ensure that the City is in compliance with the most recent state regulations.

Key provisions of the executive order include:

All bars, nightclubs, lounges, taverns, and private clubs located in the City of Jackson shall close, except to the extent that such establishments may only provide take-out, pick-up, delivery, or drive-through services as allowed by law.

Bar tops and bar areas IN ALL ESTABLISHMENTS must close to the public, but employees can continue to work behind bar tops and bar areas to make drinks to serve alcohol at tables, or make drinks to serve patrons that pull up in a car or appear curbside.

Restaurants may continue to offer lawful sale of alcohol and in-house (indoor and outdoor) dining for food services pursuant to the limitations and applicable provisions of the Stay Safe Jackson Executive Order.

Social gatherings and activities shall be limited to a maximum of 10 participants indoors, and a maximum of 20 participants outdoors. This limitation shall not apply to gatherings in facilities governed by other capacity limitations.

Mayor Lumumba said, “I am committed to addressing the challenges that COVID-19 has wrought for an important sector of our business community. Although we are faced with difficult choices, we will always prioritize saving lives.”

This Proclamation of Executive Order supersedes the July 2, 2020 “Second Amended Stay Safe Jackson Executive Order.” It goes into effect at 11:59pm on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 through 11:59pm on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.