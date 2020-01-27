UPDATED: City Issues Citywide Boilwater Alert

WATER CONSERVATION NOTICE

The City of Jackson Water/Sewer Utilities Division has issued a water conservation advisory until further notice for all customers being served by the City of Jackson Water System. The City's primary water treatment plant, the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant, is experiencing low flow to the plant which has impeded its ability to produce sufficient reserve water for the system. The system should recover as the reserve is replenished. O.B. Curtis and J.H. Fewell Water Treatment Plants are currently working on all possible strategies to restore pressure as soon as possible.

All customers are advised to conserve water at all levels of use until adequate pressure is restored to the water system. We are asking residents to practice indoor and outdoor water conservation.

Please observe the following practices until this advisory is lifted:

· Only wash full loads of clothes

· Take showers instead of baths

· Take shorter showers than usual

· Use a broom or rake to clean off sidewalks and driveways instead of water

· Check the faucets and pipes for leaks and repair if leaking

· Do not wash cars

It is important for customers in the affected area to continue to conserve water until further notice.

RESIDENTS WILL BE NOTIFIED IMMEDIATELY WHEN THE ADVISORY IS LIFTED. For more information, customers may call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1778 (or 601-960-1875) after 4:00 p.m. and on weekends.

UPDATE: On Monday, Jan. 27, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba's office sent out this verbatim release on the ongoing boil water notice:

The boil water advisory issued on Friday January 24, 2020 remains in effect while work continues at the water intake structure at the Barnett Reservoir near the OB Curtis Water Treatment Plant. The water conservation advisory is lifted effective immediately.

City of Jackson is working with Specialty Diving of Louisiana, Inc. to inspect raw water lines and remove sediment and debris which accumulated over time. City Engineer Dr. Charles Williams, Jr. and Public Works Deputy Director Mary D. Carter are overseeing the operation. This work will continue over the next five to seven days.

Visual inspection of these sixty-inch raw water lines revealed that accumulated sediment and debris was restricting flow of water into the OB Curtis Plant. With this confirmation, we anticipate that we will be able to operate the plant and maintain consistent pressures in the water distribution system while this work is being performed.

City of Jackson will take samples from throughout the water distribution system on Sunday January 25, 2020. These samples will be tested by the Mississippi Department of Health. The test results will be available on Monday January 26, 2020. The boil water advisory will be lifted once test results confirm that the water is safe for potable use.

We will continue to provide updates to the citizens of City of Jackson as this work progresses.

UPDATE: The mayor's office sent a second notice around noon on Monday, Jan. 27:

(Jackson, Miss.) – The boil water advisory issued on Friday, January 24, 2020 remains in effect while work continues at the water intake structure at the Barnett Reservoir near the OB Curtis Water Treatment Plant. The water conservation advisory was lifted on Saturday, January 25, 2020.

City of Jackson collected water samples from throughout the water distribution system on Sunday, January 26, 2020. These samples were delivered to the Mississippi Department of Health for immediate testing.



City of Jackson is working with Specialty Diving of Louisiana, Inc. to remove sediment and debris which had accumulated over time raw water lines and was restricting flow of water into the OB Curtis Plant.

Production at the water treatment plants on Sunday allowed the storage levels in the elevated water tanks and the pressure in the water distribution system to be restored. We anticipate that we will be able to maintain consistent pressures in the water distribution system while this work is being performed.

The test results are anticipated to be available on this afternoon. The boil water advisory will be lifted once test results confirm that the water is safe for potable use.

We will continue to provide updates to the citizens of City of Jackson as this work progresses.