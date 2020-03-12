Mississippi Event Cancellations Due to COVID-19 (Regularly Updated)

Officials in Jackson and across Mississippi are canceling or delaying major events and gatherings in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The following is a list of cancelled events as the Jackson Free Press learns of them.

Hal's St. Paddy's Day Parade

The Hal's St. Paddy's Parade and Festival in Jackson has been canceled in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, parade co-founder Malcolm White told local news outlets Wednesday, March 11.

CelticFest Mississippi

In compliance with guidelines from the CDC and the Mississippi Department of Health, CelticFest Mississippi announced on its Facebook page that it is canceling this year's festival.

Public Universities - Extended Spring Break

Mississippi’s eight public universities have modified the schedules for the spring semester classes to inhibit the spread of the coronavirus, extending Spring Break by an additional week. More information is available at mississippi.edu. Millsaps College, the University of Mississippi and the University of Southern Mississippi have also posted additional information at millsaps.edu/coronavirus, provost.olemiss.edu/covid and usm.edu/provost/coronavirus.

State Museums and MDAH Public Events

Based on information provided by the Mississippi Department of Health about the Coronavirus epidemic, the Mississippi Department of Archives and History will close all sites and offices beginning Friday, March 13. The Museum of Mississippi History, Mississippi Civil Rights Museum, Eudora Welty House and Garden, Mississippi Governor’s Mansion, Old Capitol Museum, and William F. Winter Archives and History Building in Jackson, Grand Village of the Natchez Indians in Natchez, and Winterville Mounds near Greenville will all close until further notice.

All public events at MDAH sites through the end of March have been postponed, including the weekly History Is Lunch program, the opening reception of the Mississippi Distilled Prohibition exhibit on March 20, and the Mississippi Freedom Seder event on April 2, all at the Two Mississippi Museums. The Bettye Jolly Lecture at the Eudora Welty House and Garden on March 19, the New Stage Theater event at the Old Capitol Museum on March 31, and the Pow Wow at the Grand Village of the Natchez Indians on March 28, have also been postponed.

For more information email [email protected] or call 601-576-6822.

Event at Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum

The appearance of world renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum has been postponed. Dr. Andrews was scheduled to speak about treatment and care of young athletes on Thursday, March 19, but no new date has yet been scheduled.

2020 Civil Rights bus pilgrimage

Southern Methodist University in Texas has canceled a planned 2020 Civil Rights bus pilgrimage that was to explore landmarks in the Deep South. For information, visit smu.edu.

