Mississippi Sees 238 New Cases of COVID-19, More Mobile Testing Sites

Today’s Mississippi COVID-19 case tally included 238 additional Mississippians, down from the previous day’s all-time peak of 300. The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 4,512 total detections of coronavirus in the state since March 11. MSDH reported 10 more deaths from complications arising from COVID-19 for a total of 169. The majority of cases and fatalities alike come from the state’s black population, which accounts for 56% of cases and 63% of deaths thus far, despite making up roughly 37% of the state’s population.



MSDH released new data outlining the hospitalization statistics and ventilator usage caused by the most severe effects of COVID-19 on Mississippi’s infected population, showing a relatively stable increase in the number of severe outcomes of the virus.

Across racial boundaries, the danger of comorbidities for those infected with COVID-19 remains steady, with virtually all deaths coming from patients suffering from underlying conditions such as cardiovascular disease or diabetes.

Testing and Hospitalization Data

Recent data for the state’s testing penetration are also available—as of April 19, public and private labs combined reported 51,434 completed COVID-19 tests across Mississippi. The Jackson Free Press has requested testing data by county and race, which MSDH has not yet released.

Additionally, hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s intensive care units and the number of very ill patients on ventilators, have remained steady as the total number of coronavirus detections continue to spike. Yesterday’s numbers from MSDH showed 300 new infections, another record increase in new reports. Hospitalization data from recent days show a slight decrease in patients in intensive care and with assisted breathing.

At the last press conference update on the coronavirus crisis in Mississippi, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the State of Mississippi had 671 available ventilators. MSDH data from the same day showed 79 patients on ventilators, down from a peak of 128 on April 7.

“Although we feel pretty strong about our position statewide in the number of ICU beds and ventilators, we still are having some challenges with protective equipment,” Dobbs said, adding that Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Director Greg Michel was working to address the lack of resources.

More Mobile Testing Units in Hinds, Walthall and Kemper Counties

This morning, the University of Mississippi Medical Center announced mobile testing sites in Hinds, Walthall and Kemper County, in addition to previously scheduled testing in Yazoo, Montgomery, Perry and Claiborne counties.

Mississippians seeking testing at the mobile sites must first download and register for testing through the C Spire Health app, available for both Android and Apple devices. Those without access to a smartphone can call a UMMC clinician to obtain an appointment for testing at a specified site. No individuals showing up without an express appointment will be tested at the mobile sites. This is the testing schedule for this week:

Tuesday, April 21:

Yazoo County: Wardell Leach Recreational Complex, 500 W. 15th St., Yazoo City

Montgomery County: Winona Recreation and Parks baseball fields, 300 Recreation Park Drive, Winona

Wednesday, April 22:

Perry County: Perry County Multi-Purpose Center, 1194 Highway 15, Richton

Claiborne County: Claiborne County Parks and Recreation, 1120 Highway 61 N., Port Gibson

Thursday, April 23:

Hinds County: Tougaloo College Owens Health and Wellness Center, 500 W. County Line Road, Jackson

Walthall County: Walthall County Events Center, 31 Highway 48 East, Tylertown

Friday, April 24:

Kemper County: Kemper County High School, 200 Martin Luther King Jr. St., DeKalb

