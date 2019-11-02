White Supremacists Caught at Emmett Till Memorial Making Propaganda Film

A small group of white supremacists gathered around the Emmett Till memorial in Tallahatchie County, Miss., on Saturday morning, carrying a Mississippi flag and a League of the South flag. They were apparently filming a propaganda video when alarms went off at the new memorial to Till, who became the victim of a white supremacist slaying when he was just 14 years old.

“We got to go now, come on,” said the bald man with the Mississippi flag who, like the others, wore a dark top and khaki pants, surveillance footage shows. He was clearly waving the rest of the group over to the get video going.

“We got to get the f-ck on,” another man agrees.

Then the filming begins.

"We are here at the Emmett Till monument that represents the Civil Rights movement for blacks. What we want to know is, where are all of the white—,” a man says while two women film. The video cuts off before he can finish his sentence.

Surveillance footage from another angle shows the group dispersing and running to the cars as alarms ring out. Watch some of that footage here and here.

Video League of the South at Emmett Till Site - Video

Video League of the South at Emmett Till Site - Video 2

Video League of the South at Emmett Till Site - Video 3

Patrick Weems, the executive director of the Emmett Till Interpretive Center, told the Jackson Free Press that they installed the cameras around the monument to help protect it. The monument has been replaced multiple times after being vandalized and shot up. The Center is monitoring the new memorial, which is bulletproof. The Center shared the footage with the Jackson Free Press Saturday evening.

Weems said that the lack of repercussions for past vandalisms at the historic marker will only invite similar acts. He pointed to an incident earlier this year when three students from the University of Mississippi posed with guns around the marker.

“The (U.S.) Department of Justice didn’t flag it as a hate crime, and the University of Mississippi has yet to flag it as an issue, and I think it’s an open call for white supremacist groups that if there is no repercussion, they’re going to continue to come out and do these sorts of acts at the sign," Weems said. "I think there’s an obvious irony that the hate flag they used was the Mississippi flag. And I would hope that our politicians and political leaders would recognize how hateful that flag is to many people in the State of Mississippi.”

The League of the South is a neo-Confederate group that is based in Killen, Ala. Its flag is white with a black Confederate-style “X” spread across it. It claims, as its mission, to finish the Civil War-era goal of achieving Southern secession.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

