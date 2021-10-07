Mississippi State Fair Opens, Smashmouth Playing Tonight

The Mississippi State Fair is in full swing again this year, following an Oct. 6 ribbon-cutting ceremony and opening night.

“Today was a beautiful day to cut the ribbon for the Mississippi State Fair,” Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson said via Facebook yesterday. “Thanks to everyone who came out, including our special guests my friends Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons, Sheriff Marshand Crisler, State Fire Academy Director Terry Wages, Jackson Police Department Chief James Davis and Miss Jackson Miss Hospitality Makayla Dillard! Fair Director Michael Lasseter is doing a great job.”

A fair guide is available here. Regular admission is $5, along with $5 parking. The fair runs from Oct. 6 until Oct. 17, and features a wild-west-themed Frontier Village this year.

“We have spent many hours this year preparing for a unique State Fair,” Mississippi State Fair Director Michael Lasseter said. “This year we introduce our new Frontier Village, which will showcase an old-time fair feel.”

The Village will feature a wild-west show, a petting zoo and a train ride, as well as an “Ag Expo” where attendees can learn about agriculture.

“Stroll the Midway, enjoy the rides, grab some wonderful fair food, and check out the national entertainment on our main stage,” Lasseter added.

COVID-19 safety protocols include properly spaced music venues and routine sanitation of high-touch areas, though masks are not required to attend the fair. Those who have exhibited COVID-19-like symptoms in the past two weeks are asked to stay home.

“The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) advises that people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions may be higher risk for severe illness from coronavirus,” Gipson said in a statement. “Guests should evaluate their own risk in determining whether to attend. By coming to the fair, you acknowledge and agree that you assume these inherent risks associated with attendance.”

That said, those who oversee the fair have expressed their commitment to keeping a close eye on events as they may relate to public safety.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and utilize the guidance of the Mississippi State Department of Health and CDC. The Mississippi State Fairgrounds wants to make sure your visit to the State Fair is a memorable and safe experience. I hope to see you there,” he said.

Tonight’s entertainment features all-star musical group Smashmouth. The band goes on at 7:30 p.m., and while the concert is free, regular admission costs still apply.

