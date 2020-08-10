Mississippi Coliseum Complete, New Stage Scholarships and Malco Reopenings

Mississippi Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson recently announced that work finished five months early on renovations to the Mississippi Coliseum at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds, partially due to event cancellations from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Wier Boerner Allin Architecture designed the $2.2 million renovation project, which began in October of 2019 and was originally on schedule to finish by January of 2021. Renovations included repairing and painting floors and walls with abrasive, slip-resistant paint, installing new seating and adding handrails and reflectors.

The Mississippi Coliseum is attached to the new Mississippi Trade Mart building. The state legislature consolidated the Mississippi Fair Commission into the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce effective July 1, 2020.

For more information, visit mdac.ms.gov/bureaus-departments/state-fairgrounds.

New Stage More Than A Building Virtual Summer Camp Scholarships

New Stage Theatre (1100 Carlisle St.) recently gave out 10 full-tuition scholarships for its More Than A Building Virtual Summer Camp to allow Mississippi students to attend the camp who would otherwise not be able to. Students took part in an audition and an essay contest for the scholarships, which The Walker Foundation and The Field Co-Operative, Inc. sponsor.

The winners of the scholarships include Jackson residents K.B. Griggs, Aaryka Handy, Darby Frost, Taylor Moore, Ashton Reed, Arielle Brumfield and Arianna Brumfield, and Brandon residents Kaitlyn Burkhalter, Olivia Matthews and Naomi Willis.

New Stage's More Than A Building Virtual Camp is for students ages 11 to 18. This year's camp took place from June 29 to July 17. Campers receive daily theatrical instruction in acting, dance, voice and production, as well as master classes in playwriting, musical theater, film acting, dance and casting a play.

For more information on New Stage Theatre's education programs, call 601-948-3533, ext. 232, or email [email protected].

Malco Renaissance Cinema Grill Reopens

The Malco Renaissance Cinema Grill (1000 Highland Colony Parkway., Suite 13000, Ridgeland) at the Renaissance at Colony Park officially reopened on Friday, Aug. 7, after being closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Malco also reopened all of its cinemas in Mississippi on Monday, Aug. 10, including the Olive Branch Cinema Grill in Olive Branch, Desoto Cinema Grill in Southaven and the Tupelo Commons Cinema Grill in Tupelo.

Malco has put safety procedures into place such as advance online ticketing and contactless ticket redemption. Malco has also installed hand sanitizer stations in all buildings and shut off water fountains.

Theatres with traditional seating arrangements require that groups be at least 6 feet apart, with every other row empty. Family members may sit together but must maintain social distancing with other guests. Theatres with recliner seating are already distanced between rows, Malco's website says.

Face coverings or masks in common areas are currently optional at select locations, but management reserves the right to make them mandatory if social distancing cannot be maintained. Guests may remove coverings when eating, drinking or seated for their movie.

For more information, call 601-521-1171 or visit malco.com.