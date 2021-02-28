Jackson Water Update: Feb. 28, 2021

The following is a verbatim statement from the City of Jackson.

(JACKSON, MS) – The City of Jackson is issuing the following updates for Saturday, February 27, 2021, related to the ongoing water outages and recovery efforts being made as a result of recent winter weather:

WATER PRESSURE

We had a very good day on Friday, but today the City’s water distribution system struggled to maintain consistent pressure. Pressure levels fluctuated throughout the day reaching a psi in the high 70s, but failed to maintain a consistent enough pressure to allow sustainable flow throughout the city.

We are gauging progress by measuring the psi (pounds per square inch) in the water distribution system. The goal is to reach around 90 psi at OB Curtis WTP and around 80 psi at JH Fewell WTP. Today’s reading is up from 37 psi when the cold front came through resulting in water outages throughout the City of Jackson and City of Byram.

We are investigating potential causes, testing solutions and looking to see if there are any new leaks in the system. We are hoping to have a better day tomorrow and see some sustainable flows throughout the city.

Overall, progress has been made from where we were and we want to remain encouraged. We know that many have seen their water restored. However, there continues to be pockets throughout the city, particularly in South Jackson and other areas of higher elevation that continue to struggle. This will unfortunately continue to be the situation until we can get our tanks to maintain a certain level of water and pressure throughout the system to be consistent.

The City’s Water Maintenance Department has completed a number of repairs to water main breaks/leaks and continues to dwindle the list down. A comprehensive list of confirmed, unconfirmed, and repaired water main breaks/leaks is at the end of this release. Please report any water main breaks to 311.

The system-wide precautionary boil water notice is still in effect.

PLEASE CONSERVE WATER during this water outage crisis. Limit water usage to the necessities. Conserving water will allow fellow Jacksonians to get back online faster.

All water meter issues should be directed to 601-960-0762 and 601-960-0761.

WATER DISTRIBUTION

NON-POTABLE (FLUSHING) WATER will be available at the following locations on Sunday, February 28th from 9am to 2pm. Residents should bring containers.

Forest Hill High School – 2607 Raymond Road, Jackson, MS 39212

Raines Elementary School – 156 N. Flag Chapel Road, Jackson, MS 39209

Callaway High School – 601 Beasley Rd, Jackson, MS 39206

Provine High School – 2400 Robinson St, Jackson, MS 39209

New Mt Zion Missionary Baptist Church – 140 Maple St, Jackson, MS 39203

Davis Road Park – 5901 Terry Road Byram, MS 39272

Walton Elementary School – 3200 Bailey Avenue, Jackson, MS, 39213

WATER SEWER BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION (WSBA)

​LEAK ADJUSTMENTS: Citizens who have experienced a significant leak or loss of water due to a plumbing issue or busted pipes during this past week should please retain copies of the plumbing statements upon repair to provide to WSBA for consideration of an adjustment to your bill. To qualify for a leak adjustment, simply bring a copy of your plumber receipt or a receipt for parts purchased to the Applications Counter at WSBA. One of our customer services representatives will be happy to assist you. Please call 601-960-2000 for any additional information.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Residents can begin placing bulk items, limbs and bagged leaves out for collection on their second collection day next week.

Limbs should be cut into four (4) foot long segments and stacked in small piles no higher than three (3) feet.

If cut by paid contractors, the contractors are responsible for properly removing/disposing limbs.

Please contact Solid Waste at 601-960-1193 for more information.

PHONE LINES

The volume of calls to 311 is still high. We ask that residents please leave a message stating their full name, phone number, address and situation. In addition to 311, residents can also call 601-960-1111 or 601-960-1778.

WATER MAIN BREAKS/LEAKS

The following locations have been reported by constituents of the city of Jackson. *Note, these also have to be confirmed as actual water main breaks. Once confirmed, they will then have MS 811 Locate requested. The following have not been repaired as of 2/26/2021:

E PASCAGOULA ST & LAMAR ST 2314 TWIN LAKES CIRCLE OLD CANTON RD & GLEN WAY DR 131 ALABAMA ST 711 BENNING RD *(THEY ARE REPORTING SEVERAL LEAKS ON THIS STREET FORMING POTHOLES) DANIEL LAKE BLVD & SOUTHLAND DR (345 DANIEL LAKE BLVD) - (CONFIRMED BY O. CHAMBERS, SMALL LEAK WILL HOLD) 3014 LILLY ST & CLOVER HILL

8.200 S LAMAR ST

NANTUCKET DR & ANDOVER DR

10.1242 LANGLEY ST

3015 HOLMES AVE YORK ST & MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DR 920 WHITWORTH ST 4336 WOODLAND AVE - BEHIND ELPASO ST 544 LAUNCELOT RD​ 240 BRIARWOOD DR 511 FOREST AVE 5506 MEL WOOD DR N FARISH ST & MONUMENT ST ASH WOOD ST/ENGLEWOOD BLVD 6230 WOODSTOCK DR CENTRAL ST & DALTON ST 503 N State St

24.761 HARRIS ST

611 CHELSEA DR SHERBROOK DR & LAKE SHORE RD​ 423 BROADVIEW ST 230 BEASLEY RD CENTRAL ST & ALTA VISTA BLVD​ 351 S DENVER ST 403 CHASTAIN DR 4318 COUNCIL CIRCLE SOUTH HAVEN CIRCLE & MCDOWELL RD

The following locations have been confirmed as actual water main breaks and the MS 811 Locate requested. They have not been repaired as of 2/26/2021:

212 AUTUMN RIDGE DR - (CONFIRMED - MS 811 LOCATE REQUESTED) 3925/3927 BERKLEY DR - (CONFIRMED- MS 811 LOCATE REQUESTED 2/25/2021)​ 304 N CONGRESS ST - SERVICE LEAK - 200 FEET N OF YAZOO ON THE E SIDE OF THE STREET-(MS 811 LOCATE REQUESTED 02/27/2021) HOLLY HILL DR & OLD LAKE RD --- DRAIN ISSUE NEAR 171 HOLLY HILL DR --HOLLY HILL OLD LAKE RD --AT THE NE CORNER -(MS 811 LOCATE RQ 02/27/2021) 538 WILL O WISP WAY *ROUTINE LOCATE -300 FT E OF ALTA WOODS ON THE N SIDE OF THE STREET - (MS 811 LOCATE REQUESTED 02/27/2021) 209 E CAPITAL ST - (MS 811 LOCATE REQUESTED 02/12/2021)​ 3715 GREENWICH ST - (MS 811 LOCATE REQUESTED 02/27/2021) 3503 DOWING ST/DUNBAR ST & DOWNING ST - (MS 811 LOCATE REQUESTED 02/27/2021) 975 ROYAL OAK DR ​(CONFIRMED - MS 811 LOCATE REQUESTED-02/25/2021)​​

REPAIRED WATER MAIN BREAKS/LEAKS

The following water main breaks/ leaks have been repaired as of 2/26/2021: