 City of Jackson Update for Thursday Evening | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

City of Jackson Update for Thursday Evening

File Photo

File Photo

Verbatim Statement Friday, February 26, 2021 9:31 a.m. CST
0

(JACKSON, MS) – The City of Jackson is issuing the following updates for Thursday, February 25, 2021, related to the impacts of recent winter weather on the City and the efforts being made:

WATER PRESSURE

Today we are maintaining pressure levels around 80 psi. We are seeing gains in our storage tanks and continue to see progress. We will have to cut back on flow overnight tonight in order to perform some maintenance. Some fluctuation in pressure may occur.

We are gauging progress by measuring the psi (pounds per square inch) in the water distribution system. The goal is to reach around 90 psi at OB Curtis WTP and around 80 psi at JH Fewell WTP. Today’s reading is up from 37 psi when the cold front came through resulting in water outages throughout the City of Jackson and City of Byram.

The City Water Maintenance Department is still battling several water main breaks, but crews are managing the volume, and making progress on repairs. A complete list of confirmed, unconfirmed, and repaired water main breaks/leaks is at the end of this release. Please report any water main breaks to 311.

We continue to ask residents to conserve water during this water outage crisis. Conserving water will allow fellow Jacksonians to get back online faster.

The system-wide boil water notice is still in effect.

All water meter issues should be directed to 601-960-0762 and 601-960-0761.

WATER DISTRIBUTION

NON-POTABLE (FLUSHING) WATER is available at the following locations Friday, February 26 from 9am to 6pm. Residents should bring containers.

Forest Hill High School – 2607 Raymond Road, Jackson, MS 39212

Raines Elementary School – 156 N Flag Chapel Road, Jackson, MS 39209

Walton Elementary School – 3200 Bailey Avenue, Jackson, MS, 39213

Callaway High School – 601 Beasley Rd, Jackson, MS 39206

Provine High School – 2400 Robinson St, Jackson, MS 39209

New Mt Zion Missionary Baptist Church – 140 Maple St, Jackson, MS 39203

Davis Road Park – 5901 Terry Road Byram, MS 39272

GARBAGE COLLECTION

SPECIAL ROLL OFF DUMPSTER DAY – To assist City of Jackson residents that have limbs down from the recent ice storm, the Solid Waste Division will provide Roll-Off Dumpsters on Saturday, 2/27/21 at Metro Center Mall in the Old Dillard’s parking Lot at 3645 U.S. HWY 80, from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Storm debris only.

Waste Management is experiencing high volumes of garbage and trash along all routes. Expect some delays in service. Any routes not completed on schedule, will be first priority the next morning. Waste Management anticipates all routes, including residential, commercial and roll-off to be recovered by the end of the week, safety and road conditions permitting.

We ask that residents only place household garbage out for both collection days this week. Please hold bulk items and yard debris for next week.

Waste Management will remove limbs that are in compliance beginning next week.

Limbs should be cut into four (4) foot long segments and stacked in small piles no higher than three (3) feet.

If cut by paid contractors, the contractors are responsible for properly removing/disposing limbs.

Please contact Solid Waste at 601-960-1193 for more information.

PHONE LINES

The volume of calls to 311 continues to overwhelm the system. We ask that residents please reserve calls for visible water leaks and urgent needs for assistance. In addition to 311, residents can also call 601-960-1111 or 601-960-1778.

WATER MAIN BREAKS/LEAKS

The following locations have been reported by constituents of the city of Jackson. *Note, these also have to be confirmed as actual water main breaks. Once confirmed, they will then have MS 811 Locate requested. The following have not been repaired as of 2/25/2021:

  1. 3242 ROSEMARY ST (MS 811 LOCATE REQUESTED 02/24/2021) -CONFIRMED
  2. E PASCAGOULA ST & LAMAR ST
  3. 209 E CAPITOL ST
  4. 245 W MITCHELL AVE & N MILL ST
  5. 2314 TWIN LAKES CIRCLE
  6. 2920 N MILL ST
  7. CAPITOL ST & LONGINO ST (MS 811 LOCATE REQUESTED 02/25/2021)​
  8. 131 ALABAMA ST
  9. 711 BENNING RD *(THEY ARE REPORTING SEVERAL LEAKS ON THIS STREET FORMING POTHOLES)
  10. 975 ROYAL OAK DR ​(CONFIRMED - MS 811 LOCATE REQUESTED-02/25/2021)
  11. DANIEL LAKE BLVD & SOUTHLAND DR (345 DANIEL LAKE BLVD) - (CONFIRMED BY O. CHAMBERS, SMALL LEAK WILL HOLD)
  12. 3014 LILLY ST
  13. OAKDALE ST & WHOLESALE RD​​
  14. VALLEY ST NEAR ROBINSON ST ACROSS FROM PERKINS FOUNDATION
  15. 200 S LAMAR ST
  16. CLEVELAND AVE/HILL AVE (CONFIRMED - MS 811 LOCATE REQUESTED 2/25/2021)
  17. 3925/3927 BERKLEY DR - (CONFIRMED- MS 811 LOCATE REQUESTED 2/25/2021)
  18. 1600/1609 FIRST AVE - (CONFIRMED - MS 811 LOCATE REQUESTED 2/25/2021)
  19. W CAPITOL ST & BRADLEY ST
  20. 235 DEWITT AVE
  21. 1242 LANGLEY ST
  22. 1600/1645 BLAIR ST-(CONFIRMED - MS 811 LOCATE REQUESTED -02/25/2021)
  23. CLAIBOURNE ST & ST CHARLES ST- (CONFIRMED - MS 811 LOCATE REQUESTED 2/25/2021)
  24. 564 WITSELL RD
  25. CLEVELAND AVE & HILL AVE- (CONFIRMED - MS 811 LOCATE REQUESTED 02/25/2021)
  26. 4403 CHILDRESS DR
  27. 212 AUTUMN RIDGE DR - (CONFIRMED - MS 811 LOCATE REQUESTED)
  28. 3015 HOLMES AVE
  29. W MAYES ST & EDWARDS AVE
  30. 1614 JONES AVE (CONFIRMED - MS 811 LOCATE REQUESTED 02/25/2021)
  31. YORK ST & MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DR
  32. NAPLES RD & BROADMEADOW ST
  33. 920 WHITWORTH ST
  34. 4336 WOODLAND AVE - BEHIND ELPASO ST
  35. 4230 MEADOWLANE DR
  36. 468 HANGING MOSS CIR
  37. LILLY ST & CLOVER HILL DR
  38. 544 LAUNCELOT RD​
  39. 322 ALEXANDER ST
  40. 240 BRIARWOOD DR
  41. 511 FOREST AVE
  42. 322 ALEXANDER ST
  43. N FARISH ST & MONUMENT ST
  44. 2919 MARWOOD DR
  45. 2112 MEADOWLANE DR
  46. ASHWOOD ST/ENGLEWOOD BLVD
  47. 6230 WOODSTOCK DR
  48. RIDGEWAY ST & SAGE ST

REPAIRED WATER MAIN BREAKS/LEAKS

The following water main breaks/ leaks have been repaired as of 2/25/2021:

  1. 2236 MEAGAN DR
  2. 3006 CHARLESTON DR
  3. EDGEWOOD ST & EUCLID AVE
  4. 5440 HIGHLAND DR
  5. 3724 MONTROSE CIRCLE (3 Leaks Total Same Street) 3739 and 3748
  6. DULING AVE & OLD CANTON RD
  7. 622 DULING AVE
  8. 124 ASHCOT CIRLCE
  9. RHYMES PLACE & EASTBOURNE
  10. 3906 RESTBROOK PLACE
  11. 1154 GREYMONT AVENUE
  12. 4893 CHURCH-HILL DR
  13. 206 PRENTISS STREET
  14. 218 COLUMBUS ST
  15. FORTIFICATION ST AND MAPLE ST
  16. 4021 OAKLAWN DR
  17. 3712 GREENWHICH ST
  18. 1045 AVONDALE ST
  19. LONGINO ST & FORTIFICATION ST
  20. 354 E MAYES ST ​
  21. 4235 HANOVER PLACE​
  22. 3853 TYRONE DR
  23. 350 SAMUEL BAILEY DR
  24. 337 BARNES ST
  25. 5939 BAXTER DR (MS 811 LOCATE REQUESTED 02/24/2021)
  26. 2382 HWY 80 - REPAIRED 02/25/2021
  27. 607 S JEFFERSON ST - SAME AS S JEFFERSON ST & E SOUTH ST NEAR JACKSON ICE (MS 811 LOCATE REQUESTED 02/24/2021) - CONFIRMED //REPAIR IN PROGRESS (02/25/2021)
  28. 931 UNION ST(MS 800 LOCATE REQUESTED/REPAIR IN PROGRESS 02/25/2021)
  29. W CAPITOL ST & LOINGINO ST - (CONFIRMED - MS 811 LOCATE REQUESTED 02/25/2021)(REPAIR IN PROGRESS)​
  30. 857 N JEFFERSON ST (MS 811 LOCATE REQUESTED 02/24/2021) - CONFIRMED​ --REPAIR IN PROGRESS 02/25/2021 (0301PM)

More stories by this author

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

COVID-19 Coverage


See our archive of continuing coverage of COVID-19 in Jackson and Central Mississippi. We're actively updating these threads: Event Cancellations and Curbside Restaurant Service.

Help Local Businesses Thrive This Holiday Season!

This holiday season we're encouraging you to support local businesses (and nonprofits) while also supporting the Jackson Free Press! Donate a local business advertising package to your favorite restaurant, retailer or non-profit and you're helping the JFP as well!

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »