City of Jackson Update for Thursday Evening

(JACKSON, MS) – The City of Jackson is issuing the following updates for Thursday, February 25, 2021, related to the impacts of recent winter weather on the City and the efforts being made:

WATER PRESSURE

Today we are maintaining pressure levels around 80 psi. We are seeing gains in our storage tanks and continue to see progress. We will have to cut back on flow overnight tonight in order to perform some maintenance. Some fluctuation in pressure may occur.

We are gauging progress by measuring the psi (pounds per square inch) in the water distribution system. The goal is to reach around 90 psi at OB Curtis WTP and around 80 psi at JH Fewell WTP. Today’s reading is up from 37 psi when the cold front came through resulting in water outages throughout the City of Jackson and City of Byram.

The City Water Maintenance Department is still battling several water main breaks, but crews are managing the volume, and making progress on repairs. A complete list of confirmed, unconfirmed, and repaired water main breaks/leaks is at the end of this release. Please report any water main breaks to 311.

We continue to ask residents to conserve water during this water outage crisis. Conserving water will allow fellow Jacksonians to get back online faster.

The system-wide boil water notice is still in effect.

All water meter issues should be directed to 601-960-0762 and 601-960-0761.

WATER DISTRIBUTION

NON-POTABLE (FLUSHING) WATER is available at the following locations Friday, February 26 from 9am to 6pm. Residents should bring containers.

Forest Hill High School – 2607 Raymond Road, Jackson, MS 39212

Raines Elementary School – 156 N Flag Chapel Road, Jackson, MS 39209

Walton Elementary School – 3200 Bailey Avenue, Jackson, MS, 39213

Callaway High School – 601 Beasley Rd, Jackson, MS 39206

Provine High School – 2400 Robinson St, Jackson, MS 39209

New Mt Zion Missionary Baptist Church – 140 Maple St, Jackson, MS 39203

Davis Road Park – 5901 Terry Road Byram, MS 39272

GARBAGE COLLECTION

SPECIAL ROLL OFF DUMPSTER DAY – To assist City of Jackson residents that have limbs down from the recent ice storm, the Solid Waste Division will provide Roll-Off Dumpsters on Saturday, 2/27/21 at Metro Center Mall in the Old Dillard’s parking Lot at 3645 U.S. HWY 80, from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Storm debris only.

Waste Management is experiencing high volumes of garbage and trash along all routes. Expect some delays in service. Any routes not completed on schedule, will be first priority the next morning. Waste Management anticipates all routes, including residential, commercial and roll-off to be recovered by the end of the week, safety and road conditions permitting.

We ask that residents only place household garbage out for both collection days this week. Please hold bulk items and yard debris for next week.

Waste Management will remove limbs that are in compliance beginning next week.

Limbs should be cut into four (4) foot long segments and stacked in small piles no higher than three (3) feet.

If cut by paid contractors, the contractors are responsible for properly removing/disposing limbs.

Please contact Solid Waste at 601-960-1193 for more information.

PHONE LINES

The volume of calls to 311 continues to overwhelm the system. We ask that residents please reserve calls for visible water leaks and urgent needs for assistance. In addition to 311, residents can also call 601-960-1111 or 601-960-1778.

WATER MAIN BREAKS/LEAKS

The following locations have been reported by constituents of the city of Jackson. *Note, these also have to be confirmed as actual water main breaks. Once confirmed, they will then have MS 811 Locate requested. The following have not been repaired as of 2/25/2021:

3242 ROSEMARY ST (MS 811 LOCATE REQUESTED 02/24/2021) -CONFIRMED E PASCAGOULA ST & LAMAR ST 209 E CAPITOL ST 245 W MITCHELL AVE & N MILL ST 2314 TWIN LAKES CIRCLE 2920 N MILL ST CAPITOL ST & LONGINO ST (MS 811 LOCATE REQUESTED 02/25/2021)​ 131 ALABAMA ST 711 BENNING RD *(THEY ARE REPORTING SEVERAL LEAKS ON THIS STREET FORMING POTHOLES) 975 ROYAL OAK DR ​(CONFIRMED - MS 811 LOCATE REQUESTED-02/25/2021) DANIEL LAKE BLVD & SOUTHLAND DR (345 DANIEL LAKE BLVD) - (CONFIRMED BY O. CHAMBERS, SMALL LEAK WILL HOLD) 3014 LILLY ST OAKDALE ST & WHOLESALE RD​​ VALLEY ST NEAR ROBINSON ST ACROSS FROM PERKINS FOUNDATION 200 S LAMAR ST CLEVELAND AVE/HILL AVE (CONFIRMED - MS 811 LOCATE REQUESTED 2/25/2021) 3925/3927 BERKLEY DR - (CONFIRMED- MS 811 LOCATE REQUESTED 2/25/2021) 1600/1609 FIRST AVE - (CONFIRMED - MS 811 LOCATE REQUESTED 2/25/2021) W CAPITOL ST & BRADLEY ST 235 DEWITT AVE 1242 LANGLEY ST 1600/1645 BLAIR ST-(CONFIRMED - MS 811 LOCATE REQUESTED -02/25/2021) CLAIBOURNE ST & ST CHARLES ST- (CONFIRMED - MS 811 LOCATE REQUESTED 2/25/2021) 564 WITSELL RD CLEVELAND AVE & HILL AVE- (CONFIRMED - MS 811 LOCATE REQUESTED 02/25/2021) 4403 CHILDRESS DR 212 AUTUMN RIDGE DR - (CONFIRMED - MS 811 LOCATE REQUESTED) 3015 HOLMES AVE W MAYES ST & EDWARDS AVE 1614 JONES AVE (CONFIRMED - MS 811 LOCATE REQUESTED 02/25/2021) YORK ST & MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DR NAPLES RD & BROADMEADOW ST 920 WHITWORTH ST 4336 WOODLAND AVE - BEHIND ELPASO ST 4230 MEADOWLANE DR 468 HANGING MOSS CIR LILLY ST & CLOVER HILL DR 544 LAUNCELOT RD​ 322 ALEXANDER ST 240 BRIARWOOD DR 511 FOREST AVE 322 ALEXANDER ST N FARISH ST & MONUMENT ST 2919 MARWOOD DR 2112 MEADOWLANE DR ASHWOOD ST/ENGLEWOOD BLVD 6230 WOODSTOCK DR RIDGEWAY ST & SAGE ST

REPAIRED WATER MAIN BREAKS/LEAKS

The following water main breaks/ leaks have been repaired as of 2/25/2021: