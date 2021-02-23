City of Jackson Update for Monday Evening

(JACKSON, MS) – The City of Jackson is issuing the following updates for the evening of Monday, February 22, 2021, related to the impacts of recent winter weather on the City and efforts being made:

WATER PRESSURE

Low and no water pressure is still impacting residents across Jackson, but we are continuing to see progress. The City anticipates with improved pressures gaining each day that a majority of the City will see their water restored by the end of the week. We are cautious with this prediction due to possible water main breaks delaying our restorative efforts. We are encouraged with the efforts of our water personnel, and the response from the water system to date.

We are gauging progress by measuring the psi (pounds per square inch) in the water distribution system. Today, we are up to 67 psi.

That is up from 58 psi Sunday, 55 psi Saturday, 51 psi Friday and 37 psi when the cold front came through resulting in water outages throughout the City of Jackson and City of Byram. This is good, but we have further to go. The goal is to reach around 90 psi at OB Curtis WTP and around 80 psi at JH Fewell WTP.

We continue to work to assess and coordinate water main break repairs. The City encourages residents to report any water main breaks to the 311 system.

CONFIRMED WATER MAIN BREAKS - This list has been located via MS 811 and checked by a water maintenance supervisor. These have not been repaired.

3006 CHARLESTON DR

354 E MAYS ST

3906 RESTBROOK PL

3712 GREENWHICH ST

EDGEWOOD ST & EUCLID AVE

1045 AVONDALE ST

5440 HIGHLAND DR

E PASCAGOULA ST & LAMAR ST

209 E CAPITAL ST

COOPER RD & ROSEMARY AVE

DULING AVE AND OLD CANTON RD

BROADMOOR DR & MAPLEWOOD DR

350 SAMUEL BAILEY DR

W MITCHELL AVE & N MILL ST

LONGINO ST & FORTIFICATION ST

MOODY ST & HARRIS ST

2314 TWIN LAKES CIRCLE

2920 N MILL ST

4235 HANOVER PLACE

1218 TOPP AVE

3853 TYRONE DR

4021 OAKLAWN DR

REPAIRED WATER MAIN BREAKS:

1154 GREYMONT AVE

MAPLE ST & FORTIFICATION ST

PRENTISS ST & ROBINSON RD

RHYMES PLACE AND EASTBOURNE

RHYMES PLACE & RESTBROOK PLC

Those with water should continue to conserve it. Please only use water for basic necessities. Residents closer to the plants will see water pressure restored soonest. It will take longer for those farther away. Conserving water will allow fellow Jacksonians to get back online faster.

The system-wide precautionary boil water notice is still in effect for all surface water and well water connections.

We ask that residents please refrain from tampering with fire hydrants.

All water meter issues should be directed to 601-960-0762 and 601-960-0761.

WATER DISTRIBUTION

So far, the city has purchased 45 pallets of bottled water and is continuing efforts to source more. Details will be provided as it becomes available for distribution.

Non-potable (flushing) water is available at the following locations each day this week from 9am to 7pm. Residents should bring containers.

Forest Hill High School - 2607 Raymond Road, Jackson, MS 39212

Raines Elementary School - 156 N Flag Chapel Road, Jackson, MS 39209

Jackson Fire Department Station 10 - 355 Woodrow Wilson Drive, Jackson, MS 39213

Drinking water (600 cases) will be distributed Tuesday, February 23, 2021 courtesy of Morrison Heights Church beginning at 10:00am. One case per person. First come first serve. (Sharing details at request of Morrison Heights Church. This distribution is not coordinated by the City of Jackson.)

Morrison Heights Church, 3000 Hampstead Blvd, Clinton, MS 39056

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Waste Management resumed regularly scheduled collection services, today, and is experiencing high volumes of garbage and trash along all routes, which may precipitate some delays in service. Any routes not completed on schedule, will be first priority the next morning.

Waste Management anticipates all routes, including residential, commercial and roll-off to be recovered by the end of the week, safety and road conditions permitting.

We ask that residents only place household garbage out for both collection days this week. The loads are extremely heavy and we want to prioritize household waste removal.

Please hold bulk items and yard debris for the following week. If residents have limbs down from the storm, they can call 601- 960-1193 for assessment and collection.



PHONE LINES

The volume of calls to 311 continues to overwhelm the system. We ask that residents please reserve calls for visible water leaks and urgent needs for assistance. In addition to 311, residents can also call 601-960-1111 or 601-960-1778.

WATER SEWER BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION (WSBA)

The Water Sewer Business Administration lobby will be temporarily closed starting February 23, 2021 until water is restored to the building. Customers will have multiple options to be able to pay bills.

Visit us online https://webpayments.billmatrix.com/JacksonMSWater

The Metro Center will continue to be assessable to drop off check or money orders by way of drop box Monday thru Friday from 8 am to 5 pm.

13 alternative cash payment locations are still available to make cash payments as long as the locations remain open.

For additional services please email [email protected] and a Customer Service Representative will assist you. For those customers that do not have access to the internet, assistance is still available by contacting the Deputy Director at 601-213-8778.

Alternative WSBA cash payment locations:

Wal-Mart Store #00903,

2711 Greenway Dr.

Jackson, MS 39204

601-922-3406

Food Depot

3188 W. Northside Dr.

Jackson, MS 39213

601-321-0520

Star Grocery

1723 Bailey Ave.

Jackson, MS 39203

601-352-3381

Westside Texaco

5211 HWY 80 W.

Jackson, MS 39209

601-922-8337

Food Depot

2861 Terry Rd.

Jackson, MS 39212

601-346-5170

Blacks Mini Mart

3407 W. Capitol St.

Jackson, MS 39209

601-272-2502

Star Zone

311B West Northside Dr.

Jackson, MS 39206

601-238-5102

Wal-Mart Store #06469

131 Handley Blvd.

Byram, MS 39272

769-237-0460

Money Man Check Cashing

4329 N. State St.

Jackson, MS 39206

601-987-9985

Mississippi Discount Drugs

224 Clinton Blvd.

Clinton, MS 39056

601-924-5212

Kroger #345

4910 I55 North

Jackson, MS 39211

601-366-1141

Discount Pawn Payment Center

3770 HWY 80 West

Jackson, MS 39209

601-923-8999

Kroger #490

6745 S. Siwell Rd.

Byram, MS 39272

601-863-2001