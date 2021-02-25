City of Jackson Update for Wednesday Evening

(JACKSON, MS) – The City of Jackson is issuing the following updates for Wednesday, February 24, 2021, related to the impacts of recent winter weather on the City and the efforts being made:

WATER PRESSURE

Today the City’s pressure is still fluctuating between 70 to 80 psi. We have made gains in the recovery and more residents are being restored with water. This is a fluid process as the system continues to gain pressure. Each day more residents should be seeing their water restored.

We are gauging progress by measuring the psi (pounds per square inch) in the water distribution system. The goal is to reach around 90 psi at OB Curtis WTP and around 80 psi at JH Fewell WTP. Today’s reading is up from 37 psi when the cold front came through resulting in water outages throughout the City of Jackson and City of Byram.

The City Water Maintenance Department is still battling water main breaks, and making progress on the repairs. Please see the list below of confirmed, unconfirmed, and completed water main breaks. The City encourages residents to report any water main breaks to 311. A complete list of water main breaks is at the end of this release.

The system-wide boil water notice is still in effect.

Those with water should continue to conserve it. Conserving water will allow fellow Jacksonians to get back online faster. We also ask that residents please refrain from tampering with fire hydrants.

All water meter issues should be directed to 601-960-0762 and 601-960-0761.

WATER DISTRIBUTION - UPDATED

BOTTLED DRINKING WATER – We anticipate additional bottled water deliveries and will announce drinking water distribution locations as they become available.

NON-POTABLE (FLUSHING) WATER is available at the following locations through Friday, February 26th from 9am to 6pm. Residents should bring containers.

Forest Hill High School – 2607 Raymond Road, Jackson, MS 39212

Raines Elementary School – 156 N Flag Chapel Road, Jackson, MS 39209

Walton Elementary School – 3200 Bailey Avenue, Jackson, MS, 39213

Callaway High School – 601 Beasley Rd, Jackson, MS 39206

Provine High School – 2400 Robinson St, Jackson, MS 39209

New Mt Zion Missionary Baptist Church – 140 Maple St, Jackson, MS 39203

Davis Road Park – 5901 Terry Road Byram, MS 39272

Jackson Fire Department (JFD) locations for non-potable (flushing) water have been removed from this list so that JFD can focus on deliveries to the elderly and homebound.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

SPECIAL ROLL OFF DUMPSTER DAY – To assist City of Jackson residents that have limbs down from the recent ice storm, the Solid Waste Division will provide Roll-Off Dumpsters on Saturday, 2/27/21 at Metro Center Mall in the Old Dillard’s parking Lot at 3645 U.S. HWY 80, from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Storm debris only.

Waste Management is experiencing high volumes of garbage and trash along all routes. Expect some delays in service. Any routes not completed on schedule, will be first priority the next morning. Waste Management anticipates all routes, including residential, commercial and roll-off to be recovered by the end of the week, safety and road conditions permitting.

We ask that residents only place household garbage out for both collection days this week. Please hold bulk items and yard debris for next week.

Waste Management will remove limbs that are in compliance beginning next week.

Limbs should be cut into four (4) foot long segments and stacked in small piles no higher than three (3) feet.

If cut by paid contractors, the contractors are responsible for properly removing/disposing limbs.

Please contact Solid Waste at 601-960-1193 for more information.

WATER SEWER BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION (WSBA)

The Water Sewer Business Administration (WSBA) lobby will reopen tomorrow, Thursday, February, 25, 2021.

PHONE LINES

The volume of calls to 311 continues to overwhelm the system. We ask that residents please reserve calls for visible water leaks and urgent needs for assistance. In addition to 311, residents can also call 601-960-1111 or 601-960-1778.

WATER MAIN BREAKS/LEAKS

The following locations have been reported by constituents of the city of Jackson. *Note, these also have to be confirmed as actual water main breaks. Once confirmed, they will then have MS 811 Locate requested. The following have not been repaired as of 2/24/2021.

3242 ROSEMARY ST (MS 811 LOCATE REQUESTED 02/24/2021) -CONFIRMED E PASCAGOULA ST & LAMAR ST 209 E CAPITAL ST 245 W MITCHELL AVE & N MILL ST 2314 TWIN LAKES CIRCLE 2920 N MILL ST 1218 TOPP AVE 931 UNION ST 131 ALABAMA ST 711 BENNING RD * (THEY ARE REPORTING SEVERAL LEAKS ON THIS STREET FORMING POTHOLES) 975 ROYAL OAK DR DANIEL LAKE BLVD & SOUTHLAND DR (345 DANIEL LAKE BLVD) 3014 LILLY ST OAKDALE ST & WHOLESALE RD​​ 213 PRINCETON ST VALLEY ST NEAR ROBINSON ST ACROSS FROM PERKINS FOUNDATION 856 MADISON ST 857 N JEFFERSON ST (MS 811 LOCATE REQUESTED 02/24/2021) - CONFIRMED 200 S LAMAR ST 607 S JEFFERSON ST - SAME AS S JEFFERSON ST & E SOUTH ST NEAR JACKSON ICE (MS 811 LOCATE REQUESTED 02/24/2021) - CONFIRMED 4820 CHASTAIN DR 1600/1609 FIRST AVE W CAPITAL ST & BRADLEY ST 235 DEWITT AVE 1242 LANGLEY ST 1600/1645 BLAIR ST CLAIBOURNE ST & ST CHARLES ST 564 WITSELL RD CLEVELAND AVE & HILL AVE 4403 CHILDRESS DR 212 AUTUMN RIDGE DR 3015 HOLMES AVE 3808 EDWARDS AVE

REPAIRED WATER MAIN BREAKS/LEAKS

The following water main breaks/ leaks have been repaired as of 2/24/2021.