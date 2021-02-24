City of Jackson Update for Tuesday Evening

(JACKSON, MS) – The City of Jackson is issuing the following updates for Tuesday, February 23, 2021, related to the impacts of recent winter weather on the City and efforts being made:

WATER PRESSURE

Low and no water pressure is still impacting residents across Jackson, but we are continuing to see progress. The City anticipates that with pressures gaining each day, a majority of the City will see their water restored by the end of the week. We are cautious with this prediction due to possible water main breaks delaying restorative efforts. We are encouraged with the efforts of our water personnel and the response from the water system to date.

Another system-wide precautionary boil water notice was issued today due to high turbidity (cloudiness) in the water.

We are gauging progress by measuring the psi (pounds per square inch) in the water distribution system. Today, the City’s pressure is up to 80 psi. This is good. We are working to sustain it and residents should begin to see improvements in water pressure soon.

That is up from 67 psi yesterday and 37 psi when the cold front came through resulting in water outages throughout the City of Jackson and City of Byram.

The goal is to reach around 90 psi at OB Curtis WTP and around 80 psi at JH Fewell WTP.

We continue to work to assess and coordinate water main break repairs. The City encourages residents to report any water main breaks to 311.

CONFIRMED WATER MAIN BREAKS - This list has been located via MS 811 and checked by a water maintenance supervisor. These have not been repaired as of 2/23

354 E MAYS ST 5939 BAXTER DR 3712 GREENWHICH ST 1045 AVONDALE ST E PASCAGOULA ST & LAMAR ST 209 E CAPITAL ST COOPER RD & ROSEMARY AVE BROADMOOR DR & MAPLEWOOD DR 350 SAMUEL BAILEY DR 245 W MITCHELL AVE & N MILL ST LONGINO ST & FORTIFICATION ST MOODY ST & HARRIS ST 2314 TWIN LAKES CIRCLE 2920 N MILL ST 4235 HANOVER PLACE 1218 TOPP AVE 3853 TYRONE DR 931 UNION ST 131 ALABAMA ST 711 BENNING RD 975 ROYAL OAK DR DANIEL LAKE BLVD & SOUTHLAND DR

REPAIRED WATER MAIN BREAKS as of 2/23:

2236 MEAGAN DR 3006 CHARLESTON DR EDGEWOOD ST & EUCLID AVE 5440 HIGHLAND DR 3724 MONTROSE CIRCLE (3 Leaks Total Same Street) 3739 and 3748 DULING AVE & OLD CANTON RD 622 DULING AVE 124 ASHCOT CIRLCE RHYMES PLACE & EASTBOURNE 3906 RESTBROOK PLACE 1154 GREYMONT AVENUE 4893 CHURCH-HILL DR 206 PRENTISS STREET 218 COLUMBUS ST FORTIFICATION ST AND MAPLE ST OAKDALE ST & WHOLESALE RD​

Those with water should continue to conserve it. Please only use water for basic necessities. Residents closer to the plants will see water pressure restored soonest. It will take longer for those farther away. Conserving water will allow fellow Jacksonians to get back online faster.

We ask that residents please refrain from tampering with fire hydrants.

All water meter issues should be directed to 601-960-0762 and 601-960-0761.

WATER DISTRIBUTION

So far, the city has purchased 45 pallets of bottled water and is continuing efforts to source more. Details will be provided as it becomes available for distribution.

Non-potable (flushing) water is available at the following locations through Friday, February 26. Residents should bring containers.

9:00am to 7:00pm

Forest Hill High School – 2607 Raymond Road, Jackson, MS 39212

Raines Elementary School – 156 N Flag Chapel Road, Jackson, MS 39209

Walton Elementary School – 3200 Bailey Avenue, Jackson, MS, 39213

9:00am to 5:00pm

Metrocenter Mall (Parking Lot) – 3645 Hwy 80 Jackson, MS 39204

10:00am – 2:00pm

Jackson Fire Department Station 1 – 555 West St. Jackson, MS 39201

Jackson Fire Department Station 7 – 4265 North State St. Jackson, MS 39206

Jackson Fire Department Station 10 – 355 Woodrow Wilson Drive, Jackson, MS 39213

Jackson Fire Department Station 24 – 1240 Wiggins Rd., Jackson, MS 39203

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Waste Management resumed regularly scheduled collection services, this week, and is experiencing high volumes of garbage and trash along all routes, which may precipitate some delays in service. Any routes not completed on schedule, will be first priority the next morning.

Waste Management anticipates all routes, including residential, commercial and roll-off to be recovered by the end of the week, safety and road conditions permitting.

We ask that residents only place household garbage out for both collection days this week. The loads are extremely heavy and we want to prioritize household waste removal. Please hold bulk items and yard debris for next week.

Solid Waste Office Staff ask residents to place limbs in compliance, if possible. (Limbs cut 4 feet in length and stacked in small piles no higher than 3 feet)

If cut by paid contractors, contractors are responsible for properly removing/disposing limbs.

Waste Management will remove limbs that are in compliance beginning next week.

Please contact Solid Waste at 601-960-1193 for more information

To assist City of Jackson residents that have limbs down from the recent ice storm, the Solid Waste Division will provide Roll-Off Dumpsters on Saturday, 2/27/21 at Metro Center Mall in the Old Dillard’s parking Lot, 3645 U.S. 80. Hours from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Storm Debris only.

PHONE LINES

The volume of calls to 311 continues to overwhelm the system. We ask that residents please reserve calls for visible water leaks and urgent needs for assistance. In addition to 311, residents can also call 601-960-1111 or 601-960-1778

WATER SEWER BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION (WSBA)

The Water Sewer Business Administration lobby will be temporarily closed starting February 23, 2021 until water is restored to the building. Customers will have multiple options to be able to pay bills.

Visit us online https://webpayments.billmatrix.com/JacksonMSWater

The Metro Center will continue to be assessable to drop off check or money orders by way of drop box Monday thru Friday from 8 am to 5 pm.

13 alternative cash payment locations are still available to make cash payments as long as the locations remain open.

For additional services please email [email protected] and a Customer Service Representative will assist you. For those customers that do not have access to the internet, assistance is still available by contacting the Deputy Director at 601-213-8778.

Alternative WSBA cash payment locations:

Wal-Mart Store #00903,

2711 Greenway Dr.

Jackson, MS 39204

601-922-3406

Food Depot

3188 W. Northside Dr.

Jackson, MS 39213

601-321-0520

Star Grocery

1723 Bailey Ave.

Jackson, MS 39203

601-352-3381

Westside Texaco

5211 HWY 80 W.

Jackson, MS 39209

601-922-8337

Food Depot

2861 Terry Rd.

Jackson, MS 39212

601-346-5170

Blacks Mini Mart

3407 W. Capitol St.

Jackson, MS 39209

601-272-2502

Star Zone

311B West Northside Dr.

Jackson, MS 39206

601-238-5102

Wal-Mart Store #06469

131 Handley Blvd.

Byram, MS 39272

769-237-0460

Money Man Check Cashing

4329 N. State St.

Jackson, MS 39206

601-987-9985

Mississippi Discount Drugs

224 Clinton Blvd.

Clinton, MS 39056

601-924-5212

Kroger #345

4910 I55 North

Jackson, MS 39211

601-366-1141

Discount Pawn Payment Center

3770 HWY 80 West

Jackson, MS 39209

601-923-8999

Kroger #490

6745 S. Siwell Rd.

Byram, MS 39272

601-863-2001