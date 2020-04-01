Online Streaming Events

With recent regulations limiting the amount of persons that can be in a single public space in the wake of COVID-19, most local events have been cancelled or postponed. However, some organizations and individuals have started hosting online events to help give people some fun and social reprieve even whilst taking refuge at home. In the next two weeks, Jacksonians and others can tune in for a couple music options that can be streamed to their computers or cell phones.

On April 3, harmonica maestro Scott Albert Johnson will stream a live performance from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. through Facebook Live. Known for incorporating rock, jazz, blues, funk and country into his music, the long-time Jackson resident uses a harmonica technique known as “overblow” to create his signature sound. The concert is free, but listeners are welcome to donate to the artist through PayPal or Venmo at [email protected] or through Donorbox at donorbox.org/sajconcerts. Find him on Facebook for the show at facebook.com/scottalbertjohnsonmusic.

Meanwhile, in place of its usual weekly Blue Monday event usually held at Hal & Mal’s, the Central Mississippi Blues Society has begun hosting Watch Parties on its Facebook page. Every Monday night at 8:30 p.m., members post videos of past performances of the Blue Monday Band for viewers to enjoy. Video-length varies, with some footage being edited while other footage remains raw. Find the organization on Facebook to watch the shows and enjoy some blues tunes.

Have an online event coming up? Submit it to [email protected].