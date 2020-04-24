Azia’s Picks: Virtual Events Roundup 4/24/20

As the days roll by during this new quarantined way of life, we all still have a desire to feel included and connected to one another. One positive thing from all of this is how creatively we have collectively become in entertaining one another and using our many gifts to bring laughter, compassion, education and healing via virtual parties, religious practices, webinars and countless video chats just to check in on one another and see each other's faces. Here is a list of some virtual events I've spotted for you and your families to enjoy while practicing social distancing as we make sacrifices to stay home together.

Entrepreneur Crash Course Online—Saturday, April 25 from 8-9 p.m. (multiple dates available until May 30.)

The online webinar event covers eight essentials to your business plan: how to make large profits with businesses that help others, common mistakes first-time entrepreneurs make and how to avoid them, how much capital you will want for your business and where to get it, how to start your own profitable business in eight weeks or less and the shortcuts and proven processes you can use to achieve success in less time with less effort. Registration on Eventbrite is required for this free event. Those who sign up will receive email reminders with the link to join the webinar. All participants are advised to take notes. See more here.

Fix and Flip/Fix and Hold Property Tour Online—Saturday, April 25 from11-11:30 a.m.

The online event caters to those interested in learning how to fix-and-flip, fix-and-hold and fix-and-rent properties. The Online Property Tour takes the participants on a walk through of two project properties in two different states covering the process from start to finish. Registration on Eventbrite is required for this free event. See more here.

Maranda Joiner Virtual Branding Sessions—Saturday, April 25 (by appointment, multiple openings)

Join branding strategist Maranda J. for a discussion on messaging, making the right connection to your audience and fortifying your business. You can book The Complete Virtual Branding Experience for one hour here. The three-session program covers how to discover your authentic “why,” brand identity and social media marketing strategy for $175. You can also schedule a free 15-minute discovery call here to see if Maranda is a good fit for you and your business.

The Rita & Freda Show—Sunday, April 26 from 7-9 p.m.

The online event is a talk show about the couple’s journey in love, life and wellness. Rita is a full-time comedienne and part-time musician, working hard toward her big break and retiring as early as possible in a warm climate. Freda is a visual artist, ceramicist and nutritionist who loves "all things" natural and of the earth. Visit here to pick your desired membership level to get access to live streaming podcasts, videos, behind the scenes footage, giveaways and more.

450 Free Ivy League Courses

Ivy league schools such as Brown, Harvard, Cornell, Princeton, Dartmouth, Yale, Columbia University and the University of Pennsylvania are now offering free online courses across multiple online course platforms. Visit here to browse and sign up for courses that interest you.

NPR Tiny Desk Contest—Deadline is Sunday, April 27 by 11:59 p.m. ET

The online contest invites creatives to join a nationwide community of music-makers and creators. Participants must create a new video that shows you playing one song you've written, perform it at a desk and then upload your video to YouTube. Fill out the entry form here. The winner will play a Tiny Desk concert at NPR in Washington, D.C., and tour the United States with NPR, supported by State Farm. Participants must be undiscovered, at least 18 years old and live in the U.S. to enter.

Synergy Nights Essentials Live Open Mic—Thursdays at 8 p.m.

The online event is for poets, singers, dancers, musicians and others to show off their talents and let off some creative steam. The event takes place on Synergy Nights Instagram page @synergynights and all participants sign up for the open mic by requesting to be in the live video. Visit here for more information.

SippTalk State of the Creative Instagram Live Series—Tuesdays at 7 p.m.

The Instagram Live series hosts conversations with experts in the creative arts field to provide creative industry insight and resources. Visit here or find @sipptalk on Instagram.

BWNC Presents The Black Lunch Break—Monday-Friday at noon on Facebook Live

Black With No Chaser hosts a live discussion with a different special guest each day to educate and discuss politics, love, health and wellness, music, art, history and more from an unfiltered, black perspective. The BWNC platform is all about creating a safe space for black voices to be amplified and opportunities for the black community. Visit here to tune in. Also visit blackwithnochaser.com for more information.

Hip-Hop Aerobics—Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. CST

Instructor Sylvester Koolade Houston hosts the online aerobics class live on Facebook. The class is free and any donations are welcome. Visit here for more information.