Ignite the Night, Junior League Jumble, and Mississippi Gem and Mineral Show

The Mississippi Children's Museum will host its annual "Ignite the Night" fundraiser from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12. The adults-only event features food, live music, themed activities and more. The theme for this year's event is "New York State of Mind."

Events will include street performers and musicians, a silent auction, a recreation of Fifth Avenue, a SoHo Artist's Alley, New York-style food and more. The museum invites guests to come dressed in cosmopolitan New York-styled clothing.

Proceeds from the event will provide funding for the museum’s operations, including meeting ongoing exhibit and program needs. To purchase tickets online, visit one.bidpal.net/ignitethenight. For more information, call 601-981-5469 or visit mschildrensmuseum.org.

Junior League of Jackson Hosting Junior League Jumble

Junior League of Jackson will host its annual Junior League Jumble rummage sale on Saturday, Jan. 29, with a reveal party ahead of the event on Thursday, Jan. 27. Face masks or coverings are required for all attendees at both events.

The reveal party allows guests to have early shopping access in exchange for prices of all items being doubled during the event. Guests can purchase VIP Hour tickets for $60, which allows early entry at 6 p.m. Regular admission begins at 7 p.m. and is $50 per ticket.

Junior League Jumble will begin with Peek and Purchase from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., in which visitors can pay $10 admission for early access before general admission shopping hours begin. General admission begins at 8 a.m. and is $5 per ticket.

Admission is free from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and all items will be on sale 50 percent off during that time.

For more information or to purchase tickets online, visit juniorleaguejumble.com/tickets-2022.

Gem, Mineral, Fossil and Jewelry Show at the Trade Mart

The Mississippi Gem and Mineral Society will host its 63rd annual Gem, Mineral, Fossil and Jewelry Show at the Mississippi Trade Mart on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson on Saturday, Feb. 26, and Sunday, Feb. 27.

More than 25 vendors from Mississippi and beyond will be present at the event. The show includes museum displays, demonstrations of techniques such as cabochon cutting, flint knapping and jewelry making, hands-on crafts projects and learning activities for children, a “touch and see” table where visitors can examine Mississippi rocks and minerals, hourly door prizes for both adults and students and more.

Admission is $7 for adults and $3 for students, or $2 for Scouts and Scout leaders in uniform. The event is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 26 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 27.

For more information, e-mail [email protected] or visit missgems.org.