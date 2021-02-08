Virtual Ignite the Night, New Museum of Art Exhibit and Boychoir Virtual Valentines

The Mississippi Children's Museum recently announced that it will hold its annual fundraiser event, Ignite the Night, virtually for 2021. The virtual event, titled "Ignite the Night, Celebrating the Years," will take place on Saturday, Feb. 20.

Each February, Ignite the Night kicks off a new year at the Mississippi Children’s Museum. This adults-only affair is not your typical party—it is imaginative, creative, and provides museum supporters with a night of amusement and fun. While our 2021 event may look a little different, there is one thing that remains the same…the party, which we are bringing to you!

Themed around celebrating Ignite the Night through the years, this year's event will include a “Party in a Box” containing party favors and games, food, spirits and a curated playlist for guests to throw their own Ignite the Night celebration at home. Participants can also purchase dinner for two from Mangia Bene Catering. Celebration boxes and dinners will be available for pickup between 4 p.m. and and 6 p.m. on Feb. 20 at Broadstreet Baking Company (4465 Interstate 55 N., Suite 101).

Proceeds from the event will provide funding for the museum’s operations, including meeting ongoing exhibit and program needs.

"Party in a Box" packages are available for people age 21 and older only. Purchase tickets online at one.bidpal.net/ignitethenight.

New Exhibit at Mississippi Museum of Art

The Mississippi Museum of Art recently announced the unveiling of a new exhibit titled "Piercing the Inner Wall: The Art of Dusti Bongé." Bongé was a Biloxi-born artist who initially exhibited in New Orleans and her hometown until 1939, when her work went on view at the Contemporary Arts Gallery in New York City.

The new exhibit will be on view from Feb. 20 through May 23. The exhibit contains 65 paintings, 29 works on paper, and three sculptures, including pieces drawn from private loans and public institutions as well as works from the museum’s own collection.

"Piercing the Inner Wall" is part of the Myra Green and Lynn Green Root Memorial Exhibition Series. The exhibit debuted in 2019 in the Ogden Museum of Southern Art in New Orleans, La. The exhibit also coincides with "Dusti Bongé, Art and Life: Biloxi, New Orleans, New York", a book by J. Richard Gruber, director emeritus of the Ogden. The book will be available for purchase in The Museum Store during the exhibit.

For mor information, visit msmuseumart.org.

Mississippi Boychoir Hosting Virtual Vocal Valentines

The Mississippi Boychoir is hosting a Virtual Vocal Valentines fundraising event, which will take place on Saturday, Feb. 13, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Members of the Boychoir will put on live, virtual performances in a barbershop quartet style in 15-minute intervals on the day of the event. The choir is also offering the option to purchase a private link to a Boychoir YouTube Barbershop recording for your Valentine, which will be available to view anytime.

Tickets for the event are $50. All proceeds from the virtual concert will help fund the Mississippi Boychoir's upcoming trip to the Texas International Choral Festival this summer.

For more information, visit ​msboychoir.org​.