Honey Hush, Mississippi Gem and Mineral Show and BrickUniverse LEGO Convention

Jackson native Chad Segrest, owner of Beagle Bagel Madison and the Atlas Greek Down South food stall at Cultivation Food Hall (1200 Eastover Drive, Suite 125), opened a second food stall at Cultivation on Wednesday, Feb. 5. Honey Hush is located in the space that formerly housed Fete au Fete StrEATery, which closed in December 2019.

Honey Hush serves breakfast until 11 a.m. Monday through Friday and until 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The breakfast menu includes breakfast wraps, fried chicken on yeast rolls, loaded grits, parfaits and more. Gluten-free breakfast items including eggs, bacon and seasonal fruit are also available.

The lunch menu includes BLTs and turkey club sandwiches; catfish, shrimp or pot roast po-boys, shrimp and grits, seared redfish and pot roast fries. Honey Hush also has blue plate specials that include fried chicken or catfish with two sides, a roll and a drink, or a veggie plate with four sides, a roll and a drink.

"I see opening Honey Hush as an opportunity to offer something simple that represents Mississippi," Segrest told the Jackson Free Press. "It's a place that serves great Southern food that can appeal to everybody without trying to reinvent the wheel."

Cultivation Food Hall is open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, call 601-914-0800 or visit the Cultivation Food Hall Facebook page.

Mississippi Gem and Mineral Show

The Mississippi Gem and Mineral Society will hold its 61st annual show at the Mississippi Trade Mart (1200 Mississippi St.) Feb. 22-23.

The show will include museum displays, crafting and learning activities for children, and booths selling fossils, gems, minerals, geodes, carvings, books, jewelry and more.

More than 25 vendors will be at the show, including representatives of the Mississippi Petrified Forest in Flora, Stones and Bones of Franklin, N.C., and the Geode Gallery of Davenport, Iowa.

Jeff McCraw, owner of The Artifact Shack in Sylvarena, Miss., will display his collection of Ice Age fossils during the show, which includes a mastodon molar and tusk, bones of a giant ground sloth, a bison skull and more.

The event will also feature demonstrations of flint-knapping techniques once used to craft arrowheads and other stone tools, as well as jewelry-crafting techniques such as beading, wire wrapping and gem faceting.

The show will also feature educational displays of fossils from the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science, artifacts from the Mississippi Archaeology Association and Native American tools from MGMS members' collections.

Admission is $6 for adults, $3 for students and $2 for uniformed Boy and Girl Scouts and their leaders. Children age 5 and younger get in free. The show is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23.

For more information, call 601-497-2938 or visit missgems.org.

BrickUniverse LEGO Convention in Pearl

The City of Jackson will host its first ever BrickUniverse LEGO fan convention at the Clyde Muse Center (515 Country Place Parkway., Pearl) on August 29 and 30. The event will include live LEGO builds, a Building Zone with thousands of LEGO bricks for attendees to build with, galleries of life-sized LEGO models and more.

Jonathan Lopes, a professional LEGO artist from San Diego, Cali., will display more than 30 of his builds, including an 8-foot-tall model of the Woolworth Building in New York City.

Chicago-based LEGO artist Rocco Buttliere will display more than 50 models of famous landmarks from around the world, including the Burj Khalifa in Dubai and Westminster Palace in London.

Other attractions include a Big Brick Building area with larger LEGO Duplo bricks for small children, a Star Wars-themed zone, a LEGO retail shop and more.

Tickets are $15 per person and are available online at brickuniverse.com/Jackson.