Family Fun Science Day and Game Changers at the Science Museum, Oops! All Vegan Restaurant

The Mississippi Museum of Natural Science (2148 Riverside Dr.) is hosting a Family Fun Science Day event on Saturday, Jan. 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visitors will be able to operate a robot, interact with Mississippi wildlife, conduct experiments and take part in brain teasers and demonstrations relating to science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Food vendors will also be on site.

Access to the event is included with regular museum admission or MMNS Foundation Membership. For more information, call 601- 576-6000 or visit mdwfp.com/museum.

Game Changers Coming to Mississippi Museum of Natural Science

The Mississippi Museum of Natural Science will host a video game-themed traveling exhibition called "Game Changers" beginning on Friday, Jan. 28.

Game Changers explores the history and innovations of the video game industry from the early days of Pong to modern console games. Visitors will be able to operate a supersized Nintendo controller, conduct augmented reality experiments, take part in a retro video game music quiz, explore the past and future of video game trends and put themselves into a game.

The Canada Science and Technology Museum and Science North manage the traveling exhibit in partnership with the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council and Electronic Arts.

Game Changers will remain at the museum until Sunday, April 24. For more information, call 601- 576-6000 or visit mdwfp.com/museum.

Oops! All Vegan Opening New Physical Location

Oops! All Vegan, a Jackson-based all-vegan food truck, opened a new physical location at 4409 N. State St. on Monday, Jan. 10, following a soft opening on Dec. 31, 2021.

The menu at Oops! All Vegan includes barbecue burgers and Texas melts with house patties or Beyond Burger patties, philly cheesesteaks, burrito bowls, teriyaki bowls, cauliflower or setain wings, nachos with walnut meat or Beyond crumbles, sweet heat or buffalo chik'n sandwiches and more.

Oops! All Vegan is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 601-909-0080 or visit oopsallvegan.com.