Azia's Picks: NYE Edition

Like every year, 2019 has certainly been a ride full of ups and downs. The Capital City has much to offer if you are looking for a place to unwind and count down until midnight. Several venues offer Jacksonians with ways to bring in the new year with both our loved ones and new faces. As we reflect on the memories and lessons that 2019 has brought us, let's work to speak into existence a prosperous New Year overflowing with fulfilled expectations, larger-than-life dreams, relaxing vacays, good health, opportunities for growth and challenges steeped in wisdom. Cheers, friends--to 2020, a year where hindsight is crystal clear and the future is ours for the taking!

Noon Year's Eve Dec. 31, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at Mississippi Children's Museum (2145 Museum Blvd.). The children's museum hosts a "Noon Year's Eve" celebratory event, wherein the program rings in the New Year during the day. Included in general admission or museum membership. $10 general admission, MCM members free; call 601-981-5469; email [email protected]

Happy New Year! at Char Dec. 31, Jan. 1, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., at Char (4500 Interstate 55 N.). Char celebrates the New Year by offering their full menu as well as chef specials on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. The event also includes live piano music in the bar area. Reservations are limited and can be accessed online or by calling the restaurant. The appetizer includes fried lobster tail, jalapeno slaw and sweet chili aioli. The entrees are deviled crab meat stuffed prawns, crab boil, smashed potatoes, lemon tarragon beurre blanc and a 14-ounce, char-grilled veal chop and smoked Gouda scalloped potatoes with a Madeira wine demi glaze. Free admission, food and drink prices vary; call 601-956-9562; find it on Facebook.

New Year's Eve Dinner Dec. 31, 5-11 p.m., at Estelle's Wine Bar & Bistro (407 S. Congress St.). The restaurant hosts a 4-course dinner that includes optional wine pairings, live music and champagne. Guests also have a chance to win a complimentary stay at The Westin Jackson and a complimentary breakfast at Estelle's. $60 general admission, $100 admission and wine pairings; call 769-235-8400; estellejackson.com.

Going Extinct: New Year's Eve Glow Party Dec. 31, 6-8 p.m., at Mississippi Museum of Natural Science (2148 Riverside Drive). The museum holds a New Year's celebration that sees off 2019 as well as the "Dinosaurs Around the World" exhibit. Attendees receive glow bracelets for the black light dance party. The event includes a live nocturnal animal show, a glow stick hiking trail, a photo-op with the Jurassic Park jeep, refreshments, games, prizes and more. T&J Concessions food truck and Anderson Square (painting faces with glow-in-the-dark paints) on-site. Tickets sold in advance only. $8 museum members, $10 non-members, food truck prices vary; call 601-576-6000; email [email protected]; mdwfp.com. GB Spirits presents Zach Bridges Band NYE Show Live! Dec. 31, 8 p.m., at SuperTalk Venue @ GB Madison (202 Baptist Drive, Madison). Ring in the New Year with local country music artist Zach Bridges from the latest season of "The Voice."; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

NYE 2020 LIVE Dec. 31, 8 p.m., at ISH Grill & Bar (5105 Interstate 55 N.). The event features a live performance by motown soul, pop, rock and hip-hop performing band COMPOZITIONZ and includes food, cocktails, and champagne at midnight. Admission TBA; call 769-257-5204; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

Red Carpet Casino Extravaganza Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., at Holiday Inn Pearl (110 Bass Pro Drive, Pearl). Diva Salon & Salon Pro hosts a red-carpet event that includes a buffet style dinner, wine, cash bar, music and games. $42.63 general admission; call 601-939-5238; find it on Facebook.

The Captain Midnight Band New Year's Eve Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., at Martin's Restaurant & Bar (214 S. State St.). The Captain Midnight Band performs live on New Year's Eve; call 601-354-9712; find it on Facebook.

New Year's Day Viennese Opera Brunch Jan. 1, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Westin Hotel (407 S. Congress St.). Mississippi Opera hosts a brunch event featuring a meal and classical musical selections by Mozart, Haydn, Beethoven and Johann Strauss, Jr. ("The Waltz King"), as well as fun opera arias and musical theater selections. $59 per person; call 601-960-2300; email [email protected]; msopera.org. Freelons 2020 NYE's Party: Vegas Edition Dec. 31, 10 p.m.-4 a.m., at Freelons Da Groove (440 N. Mill St.). The New Year's Eve event allows ladies to get in free before 10:30 p.m. and includes bottle specials until midnight, confetti blast party favors, large TV screens and a live DJ; call 769-300-5303; find it on Facebook. Drip Like This New Year's Eve Celebration Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-3 a.m., at Club Legacy (209 Commerce St.). We The Wave Entertainment hosts an end of the year party where ladies get in for $5 until 10:20 p.m., King Greenwood is the emcee, DJ T-Money, DJ G-Linzy and Tony the DJ mixing live and includes a free champagne toast at midnight. Admission TBA; call 601-927-6713; find it on Facebook.

