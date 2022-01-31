Fossil Road Show, S.T.E.M., Leaves and Trees, UNA VOCE and County Cajun Seafood Market

The Mississippi Museum of Natural Science (2148 Riverside Dr.) will host a Fossil Road Show on Saturday, March 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Visitors will be able to bring in their own fossil discoveries for appraisals about their ages and identities from an onsite team of scientists. The show will also feature items from the museum's own fossil collection as well as collector and exhibitor displays, fossil digs, a scavenger hunt and hands-on activities.
This event is included with museum admission or MMNS Foundation Membership.
For more information, visit mdwfp.com/museum, call 601-576-6000 or email [email protected].
S.T.E.M., Leaves and Trees at Mississippi Museum of Natural Science
The Mississippi Museum of Natural Science (2148 Riverside Dr.) will host "S.T.E.M., Leaves and Trees" on Friday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Events will include displays focused on Mississippi trees and their past and present roles in the state's environment, as well as tree-themed crafts and games and a live tree and spring bulb giveaway while supplies last.
Mississippi Boychoir Hosting First Male Honor Choir
Mississippi Boychoir is hosting its first Male Honor Choir, UNA VOCE, on Saturday, Feb. 5, beginning at 4 p.m. at Woodworth Chapel on the campus of Tougaloo College (6500 Tougaloo Blvd., Tougaloo).
The concert will include music from the Festival Choir, Tougaloo College Men’s Singers,and Copiah-Lincoln
Community College Men’s Singers. Ken Berg of the Birmingham Boys Choir is the festival clinician.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and are available online at msboychoir.org or at the door.
Mississippi Boychoir is funded in part by the Mississippi Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts. For more information, call 601-665-7374 or visit msboychoir.org.
County Cajun Seafood Market Coming to Jackson
County Cajun Seafood Market and Best Stop Boudin is set to open at 6030 Interstate 55 N. in Jackson in early February. The market is located in the former Outbacks building next door to Cracker Barrel restaurant.
The market will stock fresh seafood from Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana, including live crawfish from Mamou and Crowley, La. County Cajun is also franchised with Louisiana-based The Best Stop Supermarket and will carry all items available there.
For more information, visit County Cajun Seafood Market's Facebook page.
