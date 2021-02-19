Azia’s Picks 2-19-21

I don’t know about you, my fellow Jacksonians, but I was elated to be awakened by the sun shining brightly in my eyes this morning. I’m looking forward to being able to safely leave my home this weekend to go anywhere after being cooped inside all week!

I know many of us have struggled this week with no water, no power, no way to make it to work safely. It’s been a tough week, but I’m hopeful that we will pull through together!

Once it's completely safe to travel again, if you’re looking for something fun to get into, whether virtually or mingling with friends and family publically, I hope my picks can get you started. Please remember to mask up, social distance and wash those hands! We made it through an ice storm, but we’re not clear from this pandemic just yet. Be safe out there Jackson!

Let It Shine: A Visit With Fannie Lou Hamer—Friday-Sunday, Feb. 19-21 (Virtual.

The Jackson theater company presents the newest installment in its Solo Show Series. The one-woman play features Sharon Miles in a pre-recorded performance as Fannie Lou Hamer. Tickets to the virtual performance are available for purchase by phone or online, with streaming access for 48 hours. $25 ticket; call 601-948-3533; For more information, visit here.

Piercing the Inner Wall: The Art of Dusti Bongé—Saturday, Feb. 20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Mississippi Museum of Art (380 S. Lamar St.)

The exhibit features works by the artist considered to be the first Mississippi artist to work consistently in a Modernist style. Masks are required and social distancing protocols are observed. Students get in free on Thursdays. Free admission for first responders and frontline workers. $15 adults, $13 seniors, $10 students, free to members; call 601-960-1515; For more information, visit here.

Magnolia Sunset Markets—Saturday, Feb. 20, 4-7 p.m. at FootPrint Farms (4945 South Drive)

The Jackson urban farm hosts the curated market featuring artisans, local produce, food and music. Market will take place on the third Saturday of each month, weather permitting. $5 admission, vendors' prices vary; call ; email [email protected]; Find it on Facebook.

Born to Be Wild: Archery Class—Sunday, Feb. 21, 1:30-4 p.m. at Mississippi Museum of Natural Science (2148 Riverside Drive)

The museum dedicated to Mississippi's natural environment joins with the Coalition for Citizens with Disabilities to offer the series of outdoor skills classes for ages 8-18. All classes are at MMNS unless otherwise indicated. All classes outdoors, weather permitting. Schedule subject to change based on weather conditions.The program is free to members of CCD. Non-members may join CCD at tinyurl.com/joinccd. Free to members of CCD, registration required; call 601-576-6000; email [email protected]; For more information, visit here.

National Margarita Day—Monday, Feb. 22, 4-9 p.m. at Sombra (140 Township Ave., Ridgeland)

Local musician Jason Turner performs live and via live stream at the Ridgeland Mexican restaurant. In addition, house margaritas are available for $5 and specialty margaritas are $2 off all day. Free admission, food and drink prices vary; call 601-707-7950; email [email protected]; For more information, visit here.

10th Annual Back In The Day: A Virtual Black History Celebration—Thursday, Feb. 25, 6 p.m. (Facebook Live, YouTube)

New Hope Baptist Church hosts the annual Black History Month Celebration as a free virtual event. call 601-981-8696 or 601-366-7002; For more information, visit here.

