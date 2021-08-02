O Hashi Sushi, Free Admission to State Art Museums and Mississippi Boychoir

O Hashi Sushi, the latest addition to Cultivation Food Hall in Jackson, opened for business on Monday, July 26. The new restaurant features signature rolls, fried rolls, appetizers, fried ice cream and more.

The restaurant's classic rolls include California rolls, spicy crawfish, salmon, shrimp tempura, avocado, tuna, cucumber, crunchy shrimp, spicy yellowtail and more.

Other menu items include spring rolls, eel, cracklin shrimp, seafood salad, crunchy crab salad, crab sticks, Japanese seaweed salad, tuna tataki carpaccio and more.

For more information, call 601-487-5196, visit cultivationfoodhall.com/o-hashi-sushi or find the restaurant on Facebook.

Free Admission and Music in the City at Mississippi Museum of Art

The Mississippi Museum of Art and several other art collections are offering free admission throughout the entire month of August.

Other participating galleries include the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art in Laurel, the Matthews-Sanders Sculpture Garden in Cleveland, the Mississippi Arts & Entertainment Experience in Meridian, the Museum of the Mississippi Delta in Greenwood, the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art in Biloxi and the Walter Anderson Museum of Art in Ocean Springs.

Additionally, the Mississippi Museum of Art is hosting its first event for the Music in the City fall series on Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Trustmark Grand Hall beginning at 5 p.m. Soloist Katrina Cox will perform with piano accompanist Derrick Meador. The event is free, but due to COVID-19, space is limited and advance registration is recommended. All visitors must wear face masks.

For more information, visit msmuseumart.org or visitmississippi.org/artmuseums/.

Mississippi Boychoir New Artistic Director and Fall Tryouts

The Mississippi Boychoir recently hired a new artistic director and opened up tryouts for its upcoming season.

Bobby G. Helms, a teacher from Georgia with 18 years of experience, will serve as the organization's new artistic director. He is currently the director of choral activities at Copiah-Lincoln Community College and the choir director at Faith Presbyterian Church in Brookhaven.

For more information on tryouts for the upcoming season of Mississippi Boychoir, call 601-665-7374 or visit msboychoir.org/join.

Mississippi Boychoir operates two chapters in Jackson and Vicksburg. The Mississippi Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts fund the organization.