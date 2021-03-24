After 'Very Trying Year,' Jackson Opens Parks, Gymnasiums

The public can now access city parks, gymnasiums and community centers one year after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, 2020, followed by Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba signing emergency declarations on March 16, 2020, which shuttered "non-essential" city functions.



Figures from the Mississippi Department of Health indicate that by March 23, 2021, the number of COVID-19 infections in Hinds County is 19,559, with 805 from long-term care facilities and 401 recorded deaths with 131 in LTCs. The county has a population of 223,872; Jackson’s population is 154,340.



On Dec. 22, then-Chief Administrative Officer Robert Blaine informed the city council that the city has "moved from localized hotspots to community spread." Based on the latest information from MDH, Hinds County's test positivity rate is at 6.2% at the week ending March 13, from a height of 17.3% on the week ending on Dec. 12.

"Last Thursday (March 18), we opened up all our parks to give people an outlet to be able to come outside and play," Director of Parks and Recreation Ison B. Harris, Jr. said in a media briefing on March 22. "We did open those up with COVID restrictions, obviously that from playground equipment to exercise equipment.”



"[I] think the main goal, as we've had a very trying year throughout the year, being stuck in the house, (is to give) the young people and families an outlet to be able to come out to support our parks," he added.

Harris, a member of the City's COVID task force, said that the department opened the Zoo to the public on weekends last year. "Last week, we were actually opened during the spring break period; we had over 1300 visitors that came out to visit the zoo," he added. "[W]e are, within the next few weeks, planning on expanding those hours of operations so people can get out and enjoy the sunlight and enjoy the zoo."

Capitol Street Improvement

Works Director Charles Williams said at the press conference that the city had committed $6 million for "street, water, and sewer improvements" from the Zoo area to Prentiss Street.



"We'll also be looking at a second phase under design from Prentiss (Street) all the way down to Capitol street; that'd be coming in the near future," he said. "This has been a long time coming, and discussions with many of the community members about the status of this particular roadway."

The mayor explained that the street adds to others that his administration is responsible for in fulfillment of his campaign promises as he faces two challengers in the Democratic primary in two weeks.



"This represents promises made, promises kept. We have told our residents that we were going to address some major thoroughfares in our time as an administration, and we have been able to achieve that aim," the mayor said. "Northside Drive, Medgar Evers, State Street, Ellis Avenue, Robinson Road, Bailey Avenue, Terry Road, Mill Street, just to name a few, and now Capitol Street."

"Not only do we have the work taking place on Capitol Street, (but) we also have more than 100 homes set for demolition in this area. And we look forward to the new direction and fulfillment of presenting an attraction in the Jackson zoo over the next few months."

