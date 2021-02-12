Mayor, Jackson City Council Leaders Face Primary Challengers on April 6

By the Feb. 5 deadline, 21 candidates had officially signed up for City of Jackson municipal elections. No new mayoral candidates filed to challenge Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba after the Jackson Free Press reported in January that two Democrats, two independents and one Republican were running for mayor, meaning that the general election on June 8 will be a three-way race. This also sets up a potential Democratic runoff for mayor on April 6 if one candidate does not draw a majority of the vote in the primary on April 27.

Jackson City Council President and Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks, and Vice President and Ward 5 Councilman Charles Tillman are the only council members facing primary challenges; others are running unopposed. Ward 4 incumbent Councilman De’Keither Stamps is not running for re-election. He was elected to the Mississippi House of Representatives representing District 66 in October, and four candidates are seeking to replace him on the city council.

Jacqueline R. Amos and Karen Gayle Porter announced their intentions to run as Ward 4 Democratic Party candidates and Zidkejah Wilks as a Ward 6 Republican candidate after the Jackson Free Press’ initial reporting on Jan. 26.



The list of 2021 City of Jackson candidates are:



Mayor



Democratic Party: Chokwe A. Lumumba (incumbent), Patty Patterson, Kenneth Wilson.

Republican Party: Jason Wells

Independent: Lance Darnel Brown and Charlotte Reeves



Ward 1

Republican Party: Ashby Foote (unopposed)

Ward 2

Democratic Party: Angelique Lee (unopposed)

Ward 3

Democratic Party: Kenneth Stokes (unopposed)

Ward 4

Democratic Party: Jacqueline R. Amos, Malcolm Dwight, Brian Carlyle Grizzell, Karen Gayle Porter.



Ward 5

Democratic Party: Vernon William Hartley, Charles H. Tillman (incumbent), James Ridgley Jr,

Ward 6

Democratic Party: Aaron Banks (incumbent), Brad Quinn Davis, Patricia Jackson.



Republican Party: Zidkejah Wilks.



Ward 7

Democratic Party: Virgi Lindsay (unopposed)



Email story tips to city/county reporter Kayode Crown at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter at @kayodecrown.