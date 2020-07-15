 Certifiable Studios: A Photo Gallery | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Certifiable Studios: A Photo Gallery

Co-owner, illustrator, designer and overall “creator of cool stuff” Jesse Labbé sits at his desk in his office, surrounded by artwork, equipment and various geek-related memorabilia. Photo by Nate Schumann.

By Nate Schumann Wednesday, July 15, 2020 11:34 a.m. CDT
Certifiable Studios, a gaming and creative studio founded five years ago by Jesse Labbé and Rick Moore, has produced a number of board games that have been purchased from fans from across the globe. Peruse the gallery below for an inside look of the studio’s Ridgeland headquarters and artwork from its properties. Read more about Certifiable Studios here.

Samples of artwork by Certifiable Studios illustrators depicting characters in both sketch and digital formats. Photo courtesy Certifiable Studios.

Anthony Coffey, a jack-of-all-trades member of Certifiable Studios’ team, digitally sculpts a model for an upcoming project. Photo by Nate Schumann

Non-final artwork for Certifiable Studios’ most recently announced game, “Endangered Orphans in the House of Rath,” which is a second edition of the studio’s launch game, “Endangered Orphans of Condyle Cove.” Photo courtesy Certifiable Studios.

Inside the studio, hallways are adorned with artwork and other presentations of Certifiable Studios’ properties. Photo courtesy Certifiable Studios.

The four playable characters available in the base game for “Who Goes There?”—a survival board game that is based on the novella of the same name by John W. Campbell. From left: McReady, Kinner, Dr. Cooper and Commander Garry. Photo courtesy Certifiable Studios.

The Game Room, which also contains a gaming table, several press-and-play arcade games, and a bar kept from a promotional video for “D6” that the studio released depicting a tavern scene. The area is available to the public during the studio’s monthly “First Friday” events, which are currently on hiatus due to COVID-19. Photo by Nate Schumann

A compilation of artwork from Certifiable Studios’ third board game, “Stuffed,” in which players roll dice to collect coins, cards and new teammates to accomplish the main mission: saving the players' souls from a wall of thorny vines. Photo courtesy Certifiable Studios

The Art Den, used for morning sketching, sculpting and hosting Twitch streams wherein staff members play-test board games for viewers. Photo by Nate Schumann

Fan-favorite Myles Keyston III, better known as Key, appears in a number of Certifiable Studios promotional videos, as seen on the studio’s YouTube channel. Photo courtesy Certifiable Studios

Disasternauts, whose premise is that they are the squad you call upon when you have few options left at your disposal, is a property created by Certifiable Studios that does not yet have a game or other creative project planned for it just yet—although fans enthusiastically clamor for it, Labbé says. Photo courtesy Certifiable Studios

Certifiable Studios gave the Jackson Free Press the honor of debuting the complete box art of its newest game, “Endangered Orphans in the House of Rath,” which the studio announced in March. Like its predecessor, the game has players adopt the roles of orphans who are trying to escape the Boogeyman. Photo courtesy Certifiable Studios

