Certifiable Studios: A Photo Gallery

Certifiable Studios, a gaming and creative studio founded five years ago by Jesse Labbé and Rick Moore, has produced a number of board games that have been purchased from fans from across the globe. Peruse the gallery below for an inside look of the studio’s Ridgeland headquarters and artwork from its properties. Read more about Certifiable Studios here.
More stories by this author
Thanks to all our new JFP VIPs!
COVID-19 has closed down the main sources of the JFP's revenue -- concerts, festivals, fundraisers, restaurants and bars. If everyone reading this article gives $5 or more, we should be able to continue publishing through the crisis. Please pay what you can to keep us reporting and publishing.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus