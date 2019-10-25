Halloween ComicFest 2019 in Jackson

On the last Saturday of every October, comic fans across the globe travel to their local comic shops to take home free comics as part of the internationally celebrated Halloween Comic Fest, one of the two times per year—along with Free Comic Book Day in May—that various publishers create and distribute specially made comic books to participating stores. Halloween Comic Fest 2019 is Saturday, Oct. 26.

In the Jackson metro area, The Comic Commander, Offbeat, Game X Change and Van's Comics, Cards and Games are participating this year.

For the event, The Comic Commander will have a storewide 20%-off sale on all products except for comic supplies, hold a costume contest for children and give away candy in addition to the free HCF comics.

Offbeat celebrates HCF for its fifth consecutive year with free candy, sales on graphic novels and coloring books, a workshop where attendees build models of robots from the "Gundam" franchise and a costume contest at 2 p.m. The first place winner of the costume contest receives $25 store credit, while second and third place winners receive toys from the store.

Over at Game X Change, a store that sells video games, manga, figurines and other "nerd" memorabilia, employees will be dressed in costumes as the store distributes free HCF comics.

Meanwhile, Van's will have discounts on comics and horror-based board game products throughout the day and extend its hours to midnight. The store will also hold game demonstrations and costume contests, with winners in children's categories receiving trading card game packs from franchising like Pokemon while adult winners receive store credit. Van's will also host a Pokemon GO!-themed event at 7 p.m. that will include free pizza.

This year's lineup of HCF comics include 19 full-length issues and nine mini comics, all boasting the HCF banner at the top of their covers. Publishers represented include DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Dark Horse Comics, IDW Publishing, Archie Comics, Viz Media, Aspen Comics, Vertical Comics, Mad Cave Studios, Aftershock Comics, Source Point Press, Random House, YouNeek Studios, Keenspot Entertainment, Benitez Productions, Kodansha Comics, Golden Apple Books, Kaboom!, Nickelodeon, Albatross Funnybooks and American Mythology Productions.

Participating stores are allowed to dictate how many free HCF books each attendee may receive.

For more information on the local comic shop events for the holiday, call The Comic Commander (579 Highway 51, Suite D, Ridgeland) at 601-856-1789; Offbeat (151 Wesley Ave.) at 601-376-9404; Game X Change (1260 E. County Line Road, Suite A, Ridgeland) at 601-206-9511; and Van's Comics, Cards & Games (731 S. Pear Orchard Road, Suite 1, Ridgeland) at 601-898-9950. To learn more about Halloween Comic Fest and its 2019 comic lineup, click here.