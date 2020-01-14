Nick Cave, an African American, Chicago-native artist, has produced a cornucopia of works using various mediums to create sculptures, installations, videos and performances. Audiences of varying backgrounds and ages have found Cave's use of bold colors and textures enjoyable to behold. The Mississippi Museum of Art has Cave's current exhibit "Feat." on display until Feb. 16.

The exhibit includes Nick's renowned human-shaped sculptures called soundsuits, named after the noises they make when moved. The artist encourages art-lovers to take a deeper look to reveal the story each soundsuit tells concerning social issues like racism, gun violence and civic responsibility. The soundsuits were forged from Cave's vulnerable response to the Rodney King's beating by policemen in Los Angeles more than 25 years ago. The soundsuits represent a type of protective armor against discriminatory profiling that hides Cave's race, gender and class. The exhibit was designed to challenge the viewer's imagination and inspire them to action.

The Mississippi Museum of Art will host a couple of events in January that will allow visitors to view Nick Cave's exhibit throughout the display period:

Art Nights: 20/20 Jan. 14, 6-8 p.m., at Mississippi Museum of Art (380 S. Lamar St.). Attendees are invited to experience Nick Cave's "Feat." exhibit. The event also includes reading and spoken word performances by creative writer/community leader Amanda Furdge and certified trauma treatment specialist and therapist Kate Woodley; a music number by Pam Confer; and art talks lead by MMA Curator of Interpretation Adrienne Chadwick and Director for the Center for Art & Public Exchange Monique Davis. $15 adult, $13 seniors/groups of 10+, $10 student; call 601-960-1515; find it on Facebook.

Beyond the Cave: Call and Response Jan. 18, 6-11 p.m., at Mississippi Museum of Art (380 S. Lamar St.). Four emerging cultural producers from the Jackson area engage with the "Nick Cave: Feat." exhibit by presenting creative works they made in response to it. The showcase includes performance, spoken word and live visual art. The evening concludes with Jackson Indie Music Week's Silent Party that features a DJ set inspired by the exhibit. Doors open at 5 p.m. Only the first 50 people through the door receives a VIP wristband to view the live art shows. Limited space. Free admission; call 601-960-1515; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

The Mississippi Museum of Art (380 S. Lamar St.) is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. For more information, visit msmuseumart.org.