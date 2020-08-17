Newk's Cares, Virtual Mississippi Book Festival and Jackson Tablet Donation

In honor of Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month in September, Newk’s Eatery (4450 Interstate 55 N.) is preparing to launch a series of virtual events and in-store initiatives at all of its locations. Newk's is also hosting its annual Lunch & Learn event on ovarian cancer research and prevention on Thursday, Aug. 20.

Newk's chief executive officer and co-founder Chris Newcomb started Newk's Cares in honor of his wife, Lori Newcomb, who was diagnosed with stage IIIC ovarian cancer in 2013 and later died in February 2019.

During the Lunch & Learn, panelists from St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson will discuss statistics and symptoms of and critical research developments relating to ovarian cancer. The virtual event will be open to the public with room for up to 3,000 online guests. Register for the event here.



On Thursday, Sept. 17, supporters can participate virtually in one of five 45-minute timed workout segments from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., on the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance Facebook page as part of an event called OCRA Heroes. Participants can select the work out of their choice from several virtual classes for a $25 registration fee. Ovarian cancer survivors can participate for free. Attendees can register online at NewksCares.com. Participants and non-participants can visit the site to make a donation to OCRA in honor of Lori Newcomb.

From Sept. 1 through Sept. 30, guests can support ovarian cancer research and education by making donations in-store and through online ordering, with all funds collected benefiting OCRA. Guests who donate in-store will receive a teal ribbon certificate featuring their name for display inside the restaurant.

Newk's is also bringing back a limited-time Thai chicken soup dish that OCRA research suggests can help increase survival rates for ovarian cancer patients together with adopting a healthy lifestyle, a release from Newk's says. Newk's also offers an OCRA-approved shrimp and avocado salad.

For more information, visit newks.com or newkscares.com, or the Newk's Cares Facebook page.

Mississippi Book Festival Going Virtual for 2020

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the sixth annual Mississippi Book Festival will be a virtual event.

Festival organizers reached out to a number of authors to act as panelists and set up video interviews on their new books and writings, a release from the organizers says.

Panelists with new books include Ron Rash, author of "In the Valley;" Natasha Trethewey, author of "Memorial Drive;" and Wayètu Moore, author of "The Dragons, The Giant, The Women."

Other panelists include Angie Thomas, author of "The Hate U Give," C. Liegh McInnis, an instructor of English at Jackson State University, and Ebony Lumumba, wife of Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

The virtual event begins on Friday, Aug. 21, and will be free and open to the public. For more information, visit https://msbookfestival.com/virtual/year/2020.

Waste Management Donates 100 Tablets to Jackson Early Childhood Development Program

Houston-based Waste Management, a business partner with the City of Jackson, recently announced that it is donating 100 electronic tablets to the City of Jackson’s Early Childhood Development Program to provide better access to virtual learning for preschool-aged students.

The Early Childhood Development Program promotes social, emotional, physical and cognitive development for infants up to preschool-aged children.

Waste Management's tablet donation is part of a series of quality of life projects the company is carrying out in Jackson, a release from the City says. Waste Management has been a business partner with the City of Jackson for 30 years.