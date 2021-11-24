Madison resident James Brad Martin has served as a program administrator with the Mississippi State Department of Health's Office Against Interpersonal Violence since October 2021. In his position, Martin coordinates with the Mississippi Department of Justice's Office of Violence Against Women to oversee programs on domestic-violence prevention and services for sexual-assault victims in the state.

Previously, Martin had served as director of comprehensive cancer control for MSDH since January 2020. His office worked with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to lead early cancer detection and screening efforts in Mississippi, as well as conducting virtual symposiums for cancer survivors and their caregivers and a virtual health coaching program.

"I have been working in state government for more than 16 years and love doing everything I can to help the people of Mississippi," Martin says. "I decided to take on my new position in October because this was a topic area I had never been involved in but wanted to help out with. I wanted to learn about helping people in a different capacity to be the best public servant I can be. I want to know that I can provide life services to the people in the state I love."

Martin was born in Charlotte, N.C., and moved with his family to Georgia and Alabama before settling in Mississippi during high school. He graduated from Oxford High School in Oxford, Miss., and enrolled at what is now Belhaven University, which was then Belhaven College. He transferred to the University of Mississippi a year later, where he received a bachelor's degree in exercise science in 2003.

After graduating from UM, Martin began working with the North Mississippi Regional Center as a recreation therapist for community homes in Oxford, as well as a vocational training instructor. He later worked as a support coordinator for families of people with intellectual disabilities receiving waiver services from the Mississippi Department of Mental Health.

In 2010, he began working as a graduate assistant at UM while working toward a master's degree in health promotion, which he received in 2012. While there, he worked with the university's Health Exercise Science and Recreation Management department, as well as the Safe Routes to School program, which was part of an effort by the Mississippi Department of Transportation to create programs for children to become more physically active.

Martin first began working with MSDH in 2012 in the Office of Tobacco Control, where he partnered with tobacco-free coalitions in Mississippi and the Youth Tobacco Prevention program. He also worked with MSDH's Worksite Wellness office to promote healthier worksites in the site.

"I felt motivated to eventually work in the health sector ever since I started playing sports growing up and became interested in everything that went into physical health," Martin says. "I saw how important living optimally is for a person's health and knew I wanted to be a resource for people who have questions about their physical and mental health."

In addition to his work with MSDH, Martin has been a member of Young Life Capernaum, a volunteer youth ministry program for special needs children, since 2017. He also worked as an organizer for the American Cancer Society's Real Men Wear Pink of Central Mississippi fundraiser in 2020 and as a "Wish Hero" for Make a Wish Mississippi in 2021, raising money for children with critical illnesses in the state.