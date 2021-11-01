Harvest Festival at the Ag Musuem, Mississippi Blues Marathon and Mississippi Symphony Orchestra

The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum will host its annual Harvest Festival event from Tuesday, Nov. 9, through Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

Small Town Mississippi on the Ag Museum grounds will hold live demonstrations to teach guests about small town Mississippi's past and the impact of agriculture in the state. Demonstrations will include the operation of the cotton gin, saw mill, cane mill, print shop, blacksmith shop and more. Wagon, train and carousel rides will also be available for $1 per rider throughout the event. Snacks and souvenirs will be available at the museum's General Store.

Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children ages 3-17. Children ages 2 and under get in free. Reservations are recommended for groups but are not required.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 601-432-4500 or email [email protected].

Mississippi Blues Marathon

The annual Mississippi Blues Marathon will take place on the Mississippi State Capitol Complex (400 High St.) lawn in downtown Jackson on Saturday, Nov. 13, beginning at 7 a.m.

Races will include a 26-mile marathon, a half marathon, a 10k and 5k road race and a marathon relay. Five-person team relay run and virtual options are also available, and prices are discounted for early registration.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, special rules and procedures for racer safety will be in place during the event. For more information on safety regulations for racers, click here.

The marathon will feature live music throughout the course and after the races. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Mississippi Blues Commission's Musicians' Benevolent Fund.

For more information or to register for the marathon, visit msbluesmarathon.events.

Mississippi Symphony Orchestra Selby and Richard McRae Foundation Bravo Series

The Mississippi Symphony Orchestra will host the second show in its seasonal Selby and Richard McRae Foundation Bravo Series at Thalia Mara Hall (255 E. Pascagoula St.) on Saturday, Nov. 13. The featured guest artist for the production is Israeli pianist Alon Goldstein, who will be performing music by Mozart, Mendelssohn and Ravel.

General admission for the event starts at $29, or $5 for children ages 4-18. Guests can have tickets mailed until Tuesday, Nov. 9. After 10 a.m. that day, tickets can be picked up at the Thalia Mara Hall box office, which will remain open until 6:30 p.m. on the evening of the concert.

In compliance with City of Jackson COVID-19 ordinances, guests must wear masks inside the venue.

For more information, call 601-960-1565 or email [email protected].