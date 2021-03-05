Azia’s Picks 3-5-21

I can’t believe it’s already March 2021, Jackson. What’s even more unbelievable is that we’re quickly approaching a full year of living and pushing through this COVID-19 pandemic, quarantined lifestyle. Such a bittersweet realization.

A year later, and most of us are still trying to forge our own versions of normalcy; most of us are touch and intimacy starved; many of us are still struggling to have the necessities—water, food, shelter, job security. I know it looks bleak still, but how we as a community have come together to take care of one another is heart warming and keeps the lantern of hope lit for me. I’m proud of us, Jackson. I’m really proud of you!

Despite the dire circumstances, we have been creative in our ways of engaging one another and we keep finding ways to steadily enjoy what the tri-city area has to offer where we can mingle safely. Check out my picks and find a way to escape this weekend. I challenge you all to find a way to connect and laugh with the ones you love. I challenge you to live for the memories! My personal advice: please continue to mask up, wash hands regularly, stay away from crowded inside spaces, and social distance!

Piercing the Inner Wall: The Art of Dusti Bongé—Available until May 23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at Mississippi Museum of Art (380 S. Lamar St.)

The exhibit features works by the artist considered to be the first Mississippi artist to work consistently in a Modernist style. Masks are required and social distancing protocols are observed. Students get in free on Thursdays. Free admission for first responders and frontline workers. $15 adults, $13 seniors, $10 students, free to members; call 601-960-1515; For more information, visit here.

Spring Farm Days 2021—Friday, March 5, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Mississippi Agriculture & Forestry Museum (1150 Lakeland Drive)

The museum hosts the three-day event featuring opportunities to learn about farmstead life and see the Ag Museum come to life. Cooking demonstrations, farm and forestry equipment displays, and live farm animals are among the attractions offered. Reservations are recommended but not required. $7 adults, $5 children ages 3-17; call 601-432-4500; email [email protected]; Find it on Facebook.

Let It Shine: A Visit With Fannie Lou Hamer—Friday-Sunday, March 5-7 (Virtual)

The Jackson theater company presents the newest installment in its Solo Show Series. The one-woman play features Sharon Miles in a pre-recorded performance as Fannie Lou Hamer. Tickets to the virtual performance are available for purchase by phone or online, with streaming access for 48 hours. $25 ticket; call 601-948-3533; For more information, visit here.

Ashleigh Coleman: Hold Nothing Back March—Friday, March 5, noon-6 p.m., at Fischer Galleries (736 S. President St.)

The Jackson art gallery presents the exhibit featuring new works from photographer Ashleigh Coleman. In person and online viewing appointments are available. In person viewings are limited to groups of 15. Masks are required for in person viewings. Coleman's work will be available to view through March 20. Free exhibit admission, art available for purchase; call 601-291-9115; email [email protected]; Find it on Facebook.

All Star Comedian Alfred Kainga Live at Chuckles Comedy House—Friday-Sunday, March 5-7, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., at Chuckles Comedy House (6379 Ridgewood Court Drive)

The Zimbabwean comedian performs live at the local comedy club. $20.00 general admission, $35 VIP; call 817-235-9183; email [email protected]; For more information, visit here.

Clean Up Day—Saturday, March 6, 8 a.m.-noon, at Buddy Butts Park (McRaven Road)

The non-profit organization dedicated to helping restore the Mississippi River Basin Model holds the monthly clean-up event. Clean-up projects are available for all ages. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn equipment such as mowers, loppers, chainsaws, weed eaters and brooms. Gloves and water are provided. Free to participate; email [email protected]; Find it on Facebook.

Bravo III: Mendelssohn & Beethoven—Saturday, March 6, 7:30 p.m., at Thalia Mara Hall (255 E. Pascagoula St.)

The symphony presents the concert featuring performances of Mendelssohn's String Symphony "Sinfonia" No. 7, in D minor and Beethoven's String Quartet No. 11, in F minor, Op.95 "Serioso", orchestrated by Gustav Mahler. Advance reservations required. No at-door ticket sales or will call. Ticket, mask, and temperature check required for entry. No intermission or concessions. $20 general admission; call 601-960-1565; email [email protected]; For more information, visit here.

Saints and Sinners: Mississippi’s Best Drag Brunch—Sunday, March 7, 2 p.m., at Metro 2.0 (4670 Highway 80 W.)

The local performance artist and the Jackson night club host the event featuring a buffet-style brunch, endless mimosas and entertainment from local drag performers. Those interested should mention "Drag Brunch" when emailing or telephoning for reservations. Masks are required. $15 admission; call 601-566-2133; email [email protected].

