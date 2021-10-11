Jurassic Quest, Bean Path Sprouting Season and Pumpkin Adventure at the Ag Museum

The Jackson Convention Complex (105 E. Pascagoula St.) will host a dinosaur-themed edutainment event called Jurassic Quest from Friday, Oct. 22, through Sunday, Oct. 24.

Jurassic Quest features 100 animatronic dinosaur models along with dinosaur-themed rides, shows and interactive science and art activities. The event covers the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic periods and also includes an "Ancient Oceans" exhibit with a moving, life-sized megalodon model roughly 50 feet long as the highlight.

Other activities include a “Triceratots” soft play area, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities with Cammie the Camarasaurus, Tyson the T-Rex and Trixie the Triceratops or dino trainers Safari Sarah, Dino Dustin, Captain Caleb, Prehistoric Nick and Park Ranger Marty, among other attractions.

Tickets are timed entry and start at $19, with prices increasing during peak hours. General admission tickets include access to the dinosaur and marine exhibits, arts-and-crafts activities and dinosaur shows. Some rides and activities at the event require activity tickets available on site for $5 each, or guests can upgrade to the Kids Unlimited Rides ticket for $33. Green screen photography and animal art tattoos are available at a separate cost of $15. Entry is free for children under age 2. Tickets will be available onsite or can be purchased in advance online at jurassicquest.com.

For more information, call 601-960-2321 or visit jacksonconventioncomplex.com.

Sprouting Season at The Bean Path

Jackson tech-based nonprofit The Bean Path is celebrating its third anniversary with an event called "Sprouting Season" at the Bean Barn on the JXN Tech District (177 N. Gallatin St.) grounds on Sat., Oct. 16, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The celebration will feature an outdoor drive-thru where participants can pull up to attend informationals, receive giveaway items and enjoy refreshments while supplies last. The event will also include live music, sitting areas and an awards ceremony.

All proceeds will go towards the Bean Path's newly acquired building renovation, youth coding/AI programs, tech help desks, CTO-to-Go incubator program and technological equipment.

The Bean Path launched at the Eudora Welty Library in October 2018. The organization provides technical advice to new startups, small businesses and individuals in the Jackson community. The Bean Path offers tech office hours at local libraries, engineering and coding programs and scholarships and grants for students and community organizations.

For more information, visit thebeanpath.org.

Mississippi Ag Museum’s Pumpkin Adventure

The Mississippi Agriculture & Forestry Museum (1150 Lakeland Drive) will host Pumpkin Adventure 2021 from Oct. 13-16 and Oct. 20-23. The event includes a hayride, milk and cookies, free pumpkins from the museum's pumpkin patch, activities at Small Town, the General Store and the Heritage Center Gallery and more.

Admission is $8 per person, and groups of ten or more must make reservations by phone. Event hours are from 9 a.m. to noon on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

For more information, call 601-432-4500, email [email protected] or find the event on Facebook.