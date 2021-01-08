Azia’s Picks 1-8-2021

It's the end of the first full week in 2021 and what a productive and eventful week it's been.

How are you really? I hope you take some time to slow down and nurture that small voice inside yourself. If you’re looking for a way to escape in the city, check out my upcoming picks. Remember to socialize responsibly, mask up and laugh more this weekend. You deserve it.

DJ Remy and DJ Ang at Martin's Downtown—Friday, Jan. 8, 8 p.m. at Martin's Restaurant & Bar (214 S State St.)

The local DJs perform at the Jackson bar and venue. Free admission, food and drink prices vary; call 601-354-9712; Find it on Facebook.

Clean Up Day—Saturday, Jan. 9, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at Buddy Butts Park (6180 N. McRaven Road, Clinton)

Members of the organization Friends of Mississippi River Basin Model gather monthly at the site of the full-scale model of the Mississippi River to clean up the area and keep the model from falling into further disrepair. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn equipment such as mowers, chainsaws, weed-eaters and brooms. Volunteers of all ages welcome—jobs available for everyone. Gloves and water provided. Free to volunteer; email friendso[email protected]; Find it on Facebook.

2021 YMCA Polar Bear Plunge: Freeze for the Feed—Saturday, Jan. 9, 10 a.m. at Reservoir YMCA (6023 Lakeshore Park, Flowood)

The local organization of YMCAs hosts the fundraiser supporting their programs providing children facing food insecurity with healthy meals and snacks. Participants take the plunge into the Reservoir YMCA pool. A no-jump option is available for an additional $10 fee. $25 registration fee, $10 addition fee for no-jump option; call 601-326-4713; email [email protected]; Find it on Facebook.

KUKUWA African Dance Class—Saturday, Jan. 9, 10-10:30 a.m. (Zoom)

The local counseling and wellness organization offers the weekly African dance fitness class led by instructor Niketa. $8 admission; call 786-603-1748; email [email protected]; Find it on Facebook.

Southern Komfort Brass Band—Saturday, Jan. 9, 8 p.m. at Martin's Restaurant & Bar (214 S. State St.)

The Jackson-based brass band performs live at the local bar and venue. Free admission, food and drink prices vary; call 601-354-9712; Find it on Facebook.

Free Sundays at the Two Mississippi Museums—Sunday, Jan. 10, 12-4 p.m. at Two Mississippi Museums (222 North St.)

The Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights museum offer free admission every Sunday afternoon. Free admission; call 601-576-6850; email [email protected]; For more information, visit here.

The Detectives—Thursday, Jan. 14, 7 p.m. at Shaggy's on the Rez (1733 Spillway Road, Brandon)

The Brandon restaurant and the dinner theater troupe present "Down the Drain," a comedic mystery play, and a three-course meal. Cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m.; the show begins at 7. Social distancing guidelines are observed. $47.99 per person, tax, gratuity and drinks not included; call 601-937-1752; email [email protected]; Find it on Facebook.

MLK Convocation—Jan. 15, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., at Rose Embly McCoy Auditorium (1400 John R. Lynch St.)

The Jackson State University archive and museum hosts the annual convocation honoring the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Free event; call 601-979-0592; email [email protected].

