Azia’s Picks, Valentine’s Day Edition 2-5-21

Glad to have made it to see another Friday—overcast skies, blustery temperatures and all. It’s also Valentine’s Day weekend so this type of weather definitely encourages us all to get closer and snuggle with the ones we love.

If you are trying to get out and get involved in some lovey, dovey activities to share with partners or—for us single folks—find creative ways to share love with your friends and family, check out my picks.

Also, don’t forget to join us for our Best of Jackson virtual event, happening on Facebook Live, Monday February 15 at 6 p.m. Enjoy your weekend and please stay safe!

Be Our Valentine?—Friday-Sunday, Feb.12-14, four hour slots/all night lock-in at ePLEX Connection City (200 Bass Pro Drive, Suite 200, Pearl)

The ePlex Connection City, a virtual reality and gaming venue located at the Outlets of MS, hosts date night slots available from Feb.12-14 and an all night lock-in on Feb. 13. Drop-off times for date night slots are 4-8 p.m., 5-9 p.m. and 6-10 p.m; $30 per child, $5 discount for 2nd sibling (use promocode: DATENIGHT2), 3 or more siblings $10 per child (use promocode: DATENIGHT3) and includes 4 hours of pc or console gaming,15 minutes of virtual reality, pizza and 16 oz Pepsi product.

Drop off times for all night lock in on Feb. 13 start at 8 p.m. with pick-up time at 7 a.m. on Feb. 14; $45 per child, $5 discount for 2nd sibling (use promocode: DATENIGHT2), 3 or more siblings $10 discount per child (use promocode: DATENIGHT3), and includes 11 hours of gaming, 2 slices of pizza, 16 oz Pepsi product, mini tournaments, snacks available for purchase, encouraged to bring personal pillows; Book online here; email [email protected]; call 601-932-0111.



My Grown Up & Me Valentine's Paint Day—Saturday, Feb. 13, 10 a.m.-noon at Mississippi Museum of Natural Science (2148 Riverside Drive)

The museum offers the children's event featuring a Valentine's Day story, snacks and an art project. Children should wear clothes suitable for painting. Face masks are required and social distancing protocols are observed. Reservations required. Space is limited. $5 members, $10 non-members; call 601-576-6031; email [email protected]; For more information, visit here.

3rd Annual Jackson Book Festival—Saturday, Feb. 13, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (Zoom, Facebook Live)

The Jackson organization providing literacy, library services, and learning resources hosts the event celebrating books and literacy. The theme of this year''s festival is "African & Black History Greats." Authors and book vendors read book excerpts and conduct Q & A sessions from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m,. Emerging and experienced poets compete in a poetry contest from 5-6 p.m. Register to compete in the poetry contest at eventbrite.com. Donations are welcomed. Free virtual event; call 601-372-0229; email [email protected]; Find it on Facebook.

Valentine's Weekend Prix Fixe Dinners—Saturday, Feb. 13, 5-9:30 p.m. at 1908 Provisions at Fairview Inn (734 Fairview St.)

The Jackson restaurant offers the four-course prix fixe meal prepared by their Executive Chef Connor Mize for Valentine's Day celebrations. Reservations required. $69 per person; call 601-948-3429 ext. 314; email [email protected]; Find it on Facebook.

Valentine's Eve Prix Fixe Dinner at Elvie's—Saturday, Feb. 13, 5:30 p.m. at Elvie's Restaurant (809 Manship St.)

The Jackson restaurant offers a Valentine's special featuring two seatings for a 4-course Prix Fixe menu with wine and cocktail pairings. Bar and outdoor seating is available. Reservations required. $75 per person; call 601-863-8828; For more information, visit here.

Valentine’s Dinner and Show—Sunday, Feb. 14, 7-11 p.m. at Trisha’s Sports Bar (2460 Terry Road)

The Jackson sports bar offers the Valentine's evening event featuring a live blues concert hosted by DJ Repo. Meal orders may be placed before the show at additional cost. Couples and singles welcome. Doors open at 7 p.m. $10 admission, food and drink prices vary; call 662-607-5375; email [email protected]; Find it on Facebook.

This editorial does not necessarily reflect the views of the Jackson Free Press.