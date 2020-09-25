Azia’s Picks 9-25-20

Happy fall, Jackson! Summer is my favorite season, but I’m elated to bring in the crisp newness of autumn. I’m looking forward to my sweatshirts, boots and hoodies, and my first bowl of taco soup with grilled cheese. I don’t know about you, but I’m in desperate need of a recharge and this time of year is the perfect time to welcome in new manifestation vibes. I hope my picks for this week can jumpstart your first fall weekend and that you take in what the city has to offer with those you love!

National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month —Friday, Sept. 25, all month. (Virtual)

During the month of September, NAMI Mississippi promotes National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, an opportunity to learn and share information and resources about this serious and highly stigmatized subject. Learn more at their website.

If you or someone you know is in an emergency, call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or call 911 immediately. You can also text the word NAMI to 741-741 to communicate with a licensed counselor. Free information online; call 800-357-0388; email [email protected]; nami.org.

"Figa" by Kara Walker—Friday, Sept. 25, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at AND Gallery (133 Millsaps Ave.)

The room-sized sculpture is the work of New York based artist, Kara Walker, whose art, which explores race, gender, sexuality and violence, has appeared in exhibitions worldwide. Contact AND Gallery for a free viewing. Friday through Sunday during September. Free admission; email [email protected]; andgallery.org.

Opening Day: City in the Grass—Friday, Sept. 25, 5-8 p.m., at The Art Garden (380 S. Lamar St.)

The Mississippi Museum of Art celebrates the opening of its new installation, "City in the Grass," by Leonardo Drew. Over 100 feet long and 30 feet wide, Drew's creation incorporates aluminum panels and vividly colored sand, along with wood, metal and canvas he distresses by hand. He intends for viewers to imagine themselves giants as they tour his city.

The members' opening takes place on Friday evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the program begins at 6:45 p.m. MMA chief curator, Ryan Dennis, speaks about the installation, and the artist makes a special appearance via live feed. Light refreshments are served. Live music. Call or visit https://bit.ly/35jQ6mn to RSVP.

Opening day Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Teaching fellows provide detailed tours of "City in the Grass" for all ages. Complimentary beverages. Contact MMA for more information; call 601-960-1515; msmuseumart.org.

Jackson Zoo Soft Re-opening—Sunday, Sept. 26, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at The Jackson Zoo (2918 W. Capitol St.)

The Jackson Zoo launches a "soft" re-opening with restricted hours and health-conscious precautions. Visitors, including Jackson Zoo members, are required to reserve admission tickets online in advance. Only open on weekends for now, the zoo presents rotational family-friendly events from Terry Vandeventer’s Living Reptile Museum and Freedom Ranch Outreach Birds of Prey each day at 2 p.m. Face masks required. Only 500 visitors admitted at one time. Social distancing enforced. $8 adult, $5 child, free for children ages 2 and below; call 601-352-2580; email [email protected]; jacksonzoo.org.

Sunday Warhammer—Sunday, Sept. 27, 1-10 p.m. at Van's CCG - Comics, Cards & Games (731 S. Pear Orchard Road, Suite 1, Ridgeland)

Van's CCG holds weekly games of Warhammer 40,000 for anyone who plays the game or is interested in learning about it. Participants also receive a 15% discount on any Warhammer miniatures and books purchased. Contact Van's CCG at the number provided for more details. Free to play, 15% off Warhammer miniatures & books in store; call 601-898-9950; email [email protected]; Find it on Facebook.

Wood Center Art Show—Tuesday, Sept. 29, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., at Wood Activity Center (111 Clinton Blvd., Clinton).

The activity and therapeutic center will feature an exhibit of original art created by members of its Living Young program throughout the month of September. The free exhibit consists of works in various media ranging from paintings in oils and acrylics to handcrafted quilts and cross-stitched samplers. Exhibit opens Tuesday, September 1, with many of the artists on-hand to greet and answer questions. Free admission; call 601-924-6387; find it on Facebook.

