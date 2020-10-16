Azia’s Picks 10-16-20

We made it to another weekend in the Capital City, friends! I’m personally looking forward to binge watching some of my Halloween faves as the countdown continues. Anybody else with me?

Whatever you decide to do to unwind this weekend, I hope my picks for the upcoming week pique you interest. Don’t let another day past this week without doing something you enjoy. Try to stay dry and certainly remain safe Jacksonians!

The Break Station—Friday, Oct. 16, 3-9:30 p.m., at Brighter Skies Therapy (451 Northpark Drive, Suite B, Ridgeland)

Brighter Skies Therapy offers "The Break Station," a multi-sensory experience designed to relieve stress by providing sensory stimulation to all five senses. Services include chair massages, foot spas, foot detoxes, weighted blankets, aromatherapy, hot packs, cold packs, fidgets and more. Amenities are tailored to participants' specific sensory needs. Complimentary wine and teas available. By appointment only. Two day advance required for reservations. $20 basic package, $70 couples package; call 601-300-2624; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

Purple Dress Run "Lets Run Domestic Violence Out of Town"—Friday, Oct. 16, 6-8 p.m., at The District at Eastover or Virtual (1250 Eastover Drive)

Catholic Charities Diocese of Jackson hosts a 5K run/walk benefiting the Jackson Shelter for Battered Families. Due to concerns of COVID-19, approval of the live event from the city is still pending. If conditions do not allow for a live event the race will be held virtually. Registration available at the link provided. Check here for most current information. $25 early registration, $35 beginning October 1; call 601-326-3758; email [email protected].

House Of The Haunted Fields Haunted Attraction—Friday, Oct. 16, 7 p.m. at the House of the Haunted Fields (2744 Fairchilds Road, Raymond)

The haunted attraction is open every Friday and Saturday night in October. Participants tour the haunted house, then face the trail of terror. $10 per person. Free parking. Security on site. $10 per person; call 662-607-7708; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

African Dance Fitness Class—Saturday, Oct. 17, 10-10:30 a.m., at Old Trace Park or Virtual (304 Highway 51, Ridgeland)

Niketa Pechan, of Golden Aura Counseling And Wellness, leads the fitness class featuring KUKUWA® African Dance. Participants are invited to stay after the 30-minute class for a dance party, if they would like. All fitness levels welcome. A Zoom link is also available for participants who would like to join in online. Call or email for the link. If conditions should change in regard to COVID -19 health recommendations, the class will continue online. $8 class, $2.12 ticketing fee; call 786-603-1748; email [email protected]; Visit here for more information.

The Bean Path | Tech Office Hours ft. Freelancing 101—Saturday, Oct. 17, 10:30-1:30 p.m., at The Bean Barn (197 N. Gallatin St.)

The non-profit providing tech guidance to individuals and small businesses celebrates its second anniversary. The free event includes a drive-through gift bag giveaway from 10:30am-12:30 p.m., followed by the virtual program from 12:30-1:30 p.m. The virtual program includes tech demonstrations, a musical performance, teacher awards, and raffles for prizes, including Chromebooks and an Amazon Echo Dot. Raffles open to youth and/or students only. Sign up for raffles here; email [email protected].

Renaissance Sunday Music Series—Sunday, Oct. 18, 2-5 p.m., at Renaissance at Colony Park (1000 Highland Colony Parkway, Ridgeland)

The local shopping and dining destination presents the series of outdoor concerts from local musicians. Participants are invited to bring chairs and blankets and social distance on the green space while enjoying the music. No coolers allowed. Refreshments are available for purchase from the nearby Renaissance restaurants. Free admission, food and drink prices vary; call 601-519-0900; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

Seth Power – Acoustic—Thursday, Oct. 22, 6-8 p.m., at The District at Eastover (1250 Eastover Dr.)

The Brandon-native singer-songwriter performs an acoustic set on the Green in the open air. Social distancing protocols apply. Free admission; call 601-914-0800; email [email protected]; Visit here for more information.

