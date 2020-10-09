Azia's Picks 10-9-20

Fall is in full swing this Friday, Jacksonians, and I personally love to see it! I hope you had a productive and prosperous week.

Even though I recommend that you all remain vigilant amid the coronavirus still by practicing social distancing, avoiding large crowds, washing those hands and wearing masks in all public spaces, that doesn’t mean we can’t still celebrate the season and Halloween with fall festivals and pumpkin spice flavored goodies! I hope you find your niche for the weekend as you chill with those you love, starting right here with my fave event picks for the week. Please be wary of the pending storm as well, and stay safe out there!

Art on Film | Water Lilies of Monet: The Magic of Water and Light—Oct. 9, 7-8:30 p.m., at Mississippi Museum of Art (380 S. Lamar St.)

The Mississippi Museum of Art presents the film featuring the masterpieces and inspirations of Claude Monet as the second installment in their fall film series. The screening takes place in the Art Garden, and begins at sunset. Attendees should bring a lawn chair or picnic blanket for seating. Food trucks and a cash bar will be available. Reservations are available for socially distant grass or table areas. Free admission, vendor prices vary; call 601-965-9912; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

The 12th Annual Renaissance Euro-Fest—Saturday, Oct. 10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Renaissance at Colony Park (1000 Highland Colony Parkway, Ridgeland)

The automobile and motorcycle show features classic European vehicles. Potential entrants must register online, no fee required. All European makes accepted. Free to spectators. Free registration, free admission to spectators; call 601-946-1950; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

The Bean Path | Tech Office Hours ft. Freelancing 101—Saturday, Oct. 10, 12:30-1:30 p.m. (Virtual)

The organization providing tech advice and guidance to individuals and small businesses hosts a free presentation titled "Freelancing 101 for Tech Small Businesses." The session focuses on key resources and systems needed for self-employment. One-on-one appointments may be reserved at registration for immediately following the session. Free online workshop, optional one-on-one appointment; email [email protected]; For more information, visit thebeanpath.org.

Bravo I - Tour de Force—Saturday, Oct. 10, 7:30-8:45 p.m., at Thalia Mara Hall (255 E. Pascagoula St.)

The Mississippi Symphony Orchestra presents the concert featuring the music of Tchaikovsky, Grieg & Brahms. Advance registration required for subscribers and ticket buyers alike. All tickets emailed in advance. No at-door sales or Will Call. Ticket, mask & temperature check required at door. No intermission or concessions. $20 general admission; call 601-960-1565; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

Art Nights | Still Standing—Tuesday, Oct. 13, 6 p.m., at Mississippi Museum of Art (380 S. Lamar St.)

The Mississippi Museum of Art partners with the Immigrant Alliance for Justice and Equity to host the Art Night event featuring an in-depth look at "Leonardo Drew: City in the Grass," a screening of the short documentary "Still Standing: 070819" and a panel discussion with Noel Didla, Florencia de Carthage, and Dr. David Woods, facilitated by Lorena Quiroz. A cash bar is available. Location is subject to change, weather permitting. Social distancing observed. Free event, cash bar available; call 601-960-1515; visit msmuseumart.org for more information.

This editorial does not necessarily reflect the views of the Jackson Free Press.