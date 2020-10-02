Azia’s Picks 10-1-20

We made it to another Friday, Jackson! I hope this weekend’s weather is just as beautiful as it has been all week.

I believe that October is a month for digging deeper, healing buried trauma and forging a better version of ourselves. Although the journey can be uncomfortable, the fire is necessary for refining. It’s my hope that you take time to introspect, relax and enjoy the present! Here’s a few of my top picks to help you decide on how to enjoy your weekend.

House Of The Haunted Fields Haunted Attraction—Friday, Oct. 2, 7 p.m., at House of the Haunted Fields (2744 Fairchilds Road, Raymond)

The haunted attraction is open every Friday and Saturday night in October. Participants tour the haunted house, then face the trail of terror. $10 per person. Free parking. Security on site. $10 per person; call 662-607-7708; email [email protected]; Find it on Facebook.

Clean Up Day—Saturday, Oct. 3, 8 a.m.-noon, at Buddy Butts Park (6180 N. McRaven Road, Clinton).

Members of the organization Friends of Mississippi River Basin Model gather monthly at the site of the full-scale model of the Mississippi River to clean up the area and keep the model from falling into further disrepair. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn equipment such as mowers, chainsaws, weed-eaters and brooms. Volunteers of all ages welcome—jobs available for everyone. FMRBM provides gloves and water. Free to volunteer; email [email protected]; Find it on Facebook.

CAPE Art & Coffee—Saturday, Oct. 3, 10-11:30 a.m., Zoom

The MMA's Center for Art & Public Exchange offers this opportunity to experience great works of art and discuss them with fellow art lovers from the comfort of your own home via Zoom. Register at msmuseumart.org. free online; call 601-960-1515; email [email protected]; Find it on Facebook.

Renaissance Sunday Music Series—Sunday, Oct. 4, 2-5 p.m., at Renaissance at Colony Park (1000 Highland Colony Parkway, Ridgeland).

The local shopping and dining destination presents the series of outdoor concerts from local musicians. Participants are invited to bring chairs and blankets and social distance on the green space while enjoying the music. No coolers allowed. Refreshments are available for purchase from the nearby Renaissance restaurants. Free admission, food and drink prices vary; call 601-519-0900; email [email protected]; Find it on Facebook.

Pumpkin Adventure 2020—Wednesday, Oct. 7, 9 a.m.-noon, at Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum (1150 Lakeland Drive)

The Mississippi Agriculture & Forestry Museum offers a family activity during the month of October. The event includes a hayride, a snack and a stop at the pumpkin patch to pick a pumpkin. Groups of 10 or require reservations. $8 general admission (ages 2 and up); call 601-432-4500; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

Seth Power – Acoustic—Thursday, Oct. 8, 6-8 p.m., at The District at Eastover (1250 Eastover Drive)

The Brandon-native singer-songwriter performs an acoustic set on the Green in the open air. Social distancing protocols apply. Free admission; call 601-914-0800; email [email protected]; visit songkick.com for more information.

