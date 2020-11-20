Azia’s Picks 11-20-20

It’s a beautiful Friday in the Capital City, fellow Jacksonians! We’ve made it to another weekend, one step closer to the holidays. I can already taste the eggnog and hear the Christmas music.

The weather is expected to be clear, cool and sunny for the entire weekend so take this time to get outside with your loved ones and take in some sun! Check out my picks for this upcoming week to get you started. Everyone be safe out there and please remember to mask up and socialize responsibly!

Cut Your Own Christmas Tree—Friday, Nov. 20, 2-6 p.m. at The Resting Place Retreat (269 Waldrop Road, Flora)

The Madison County farm and retreat center offers the opportunity for guests to choose and cut their own Christmas tree, visit the farm animals, snack on hot chocolate and cookies and take photos. Free admission, product prices vary; call 601-879-0026; email [email protected]; Find it on Facebook.

Belhaven Foodie Tour with More Than A Tourist—Saturday, Nov. 21, 2-6 p.m. at Manship Wood Fired Kitchen (1200 N. State St., Suite 100)

The local tour company offers a tasting tour of locally owned restaurants in the Belhaven district of Jackson. The tour features stops at The Manship Woodfired Kitchen, Keifer's, Campbell's Craft Donuts, Elvie's, Lou's Full-Serv, and Fenian's Irish Pub, while learning about the Belhaven neighborhood. $90 per person, also payable via VENMO @morethanatourist; email [email protected]; For tickets, visit here.

Kountry Wayne—Friday-Sunday, Nov. 20-22, 7:30 p.m. at Chuckles Comedy House (6479 Ridgewood Court Drive)

The comedian known for his sketch comedy videos performs at the local comedy club. $32.50 general admission, $55 VIP admission; call 769-257-5467; For more information, visit here.

Journey to the North Pole—Monday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Mississippi Children's Museum (2145 Museum Blvd.)

The children's museum presents the holiday exhibit that transforms the Gertrude C. Ford Exhibition Hall into a winter village with train cars, a post office for writing letters to Santa, a sock skating rink, a clock tower with a new 45-foot slide and more. $10 general admission, free for members; call 601-981-5469; email [email protected]; For more information, visit here.

Art of the Audition for Theatre—Monday, Nov. 23, 5:30-7 p.m. at New Stage Theatre (1100 Carlisle St.)

Francine Reynolds leads the four-week class training actors in proper audition technique. The class offers tips for textual analysis and clarifying specifics when making authentic acting choices. Participants work with prepared and cold reading material, discuss emotionally and intellectually taking charge of the audition, and learn to maximize chances of landing the role. Participants bring prepared 60 second memorized monologues to the first session. All skill levels. Ages 18 and up. $100 fee (covers four week class); call 601-948-3533 ext. 245; email sfrost[email protected]; visit here for more information.

Murder Mystery Dinner—Monday, Nov. 23, 6-9 p.m. at Char (4500 I-55 North Highland Village)

The local restaurant and the comedic dinner theater troupe have joined forces to present a socially distanced evening of dining and mystery. Guests dine on a three-course prix fixe menu while interacting with the performers to solve a mystery. Cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m., dinner and show begin at 7 p.m. In keeping with COVID-19 precautions, guests are seated only with members of their own party (maximum 6 per table), at tables spaced 6 feet apart. $49 plus tax and gratuities, alcoholic drinks may be extra; call ; email [email protected]; jackson.charrestaurant.com.

