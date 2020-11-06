Azia’s Picks 11-6-20

Happy Friday, my fellow Jacksonians! I know it may not feel like the weekend just yet, as we join the nation on pins and needles, anxiously waiting for the election results. We are living in a polarized time, and it can be terribly exhausting.

Please take some time to unplug and enjoy your family, friends, or maybe just enjoy some personal me time this weekend. There are some exciting events buzzing around the Capitol City this upcoming week that I think you should get in to, at the very least check out! Whatever your needs and wants may be this weekend, be safe out there.

Mistletoe Marketplace | Mistletoe Spirits Bar: Spirits of the Season—Friday, Nov. 6, Nov. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Virtual.

The virtual-only Mixology 101 lesson includes a party pack to be used in the class. The bartender from Char Bar instructs how to make the signature cocktail of MM 2020, the Jack Frosty. Party pack curbside pickup available Nov. 5-7, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. To pick up, participants pull into a curbside pickup spot in front of the Mississippi Coliseum and dial 1-888-324-0027. Must be 21 years of age or older. $10 virtual admission and party pack; call 601-948-2357; email [email protected]; For more information, visit here.

Mistletoe Marketplace Shopping—Friday, Nov. 6, 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. at The Mississippi Trade Mart (1200 Mississippi St.)

The women's charitable organization hosts the 40th annual holiday market. Tickets this year are sold for 3-hour shopping sessions, allowing for sanitizing between shifts. Shopping sessions are from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 3-6 p.m. and 6:30-9:30 p.m. Virtual shopping tickets are also available. These tickets are valid for the duration of the market. $15 virtual or adult, $10 senior, $5 child (6-12); call 601-948-2357; email [email protected]; ci.ovationtix.com.

Advanced Genealogy: Tracing Your African American Ancestors—Saturday, Nov. 7, 9:30-11 a.m. at Two Mississippi Museums (222 North St.)

MDAH curator of research and genealogy Joyce Dixon-Lawson leads an online workshop using the probate records, deed records, Census records, and personal diaries of former slave owners available at MDAH to help participants negotiate slavery's legacy to find their ancestors. $10 admission; call 601-576-6946; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

Family Day—Saturday, Nov. 7, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Mississippi Museum of Art (380 S. Lamar St.)

The art museum offers the day of dancing, making and storytelling for the whole family. The artwork of "Van Gogh, Monet, Degas and Their Times" and "Leonardo Drew: City in the Grass" serves as the inspiration for the day's activities. Art kits available while supplies last. Guests should dress for movement and mess. Food vendors on site. Free admission, vendors' prices vary; call 601-960-1515. For more information, visit here.

St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Tank and the Bangas & special guest S.G. Goodman—Saturday, Nov. 7, 3-8 p.m. at Renaissance at Colony Park (1000 Highland Colony Parkway, Ridgeland)

The local shopping destination, along with Southern Beverage Company and First Commercial Bank, and producers Wratchet Entertainment Group and Ardenland, host the first in a new series of live, socially distanced outdoor concerts. The concert plays to a reserved grid setup. Event goes on rain or shine, and tickets are non-refundable, non-transferable and not eligible for resale. No coolers, outside food or beverage, tents or umbrellas are allowed. Guests undergo a health check before entering the venue. Masks required. Tickets: In all cases the entire grid square must be purchased. VIP: $125 Option of 4, 6, or 8 person grid square with table and chairs. Tier 1: $55, Tier 2: $45, Tier 3: $35 Option of a 4, 6, or 8 person grid square. NO table or chairs. Guests may bring bag chairs. A table and chairs may be added to the space for an additional fee at checkout. Tier 4: $25 4 person grid square. NO table or chairs. Guests may bring bag chairs. Customers in Tier 4 do NOT have the option to add on a table and chairs; call 601-519-0900; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

Reggae Yoga Vibration—Sunday, Nov. 8, 5-6 p.m. at Old Trace Park (304 Highway 51, Ridgeland)

Niketa Pechan, of Golden Aura Counseling and Wellness, leads a class that fuses yoga with reggae music. The class explores the concepts of self-liberation, strength, unity and love. The class is also offered via live-stream, through Zoom. Link available upon request. $10 class, $2.24 ticketing fee; call 786-603-1748; email [email protected]; For tickets and more information, visit here.

Murder Mystery Dinner—Monday, Nov. 9, 6-9 p.m., at Char Restaurant - Jackson (4500 Interstate 55 N., Suite 142).

The local restaurant and the dinner theater troupe join forces to present a night of dining, comedy and mystery. The evening includes a prix fixe menu meal and an interactive dinner theater performance. Seating and cocktail service begins at 6 p.m., dinner and the show begin at 7 p.m. Guests will be seated only with members of their own party, with tables socially distanced to six feet apart. $49 plus tax and gratuities, alcoholic drinks may be extra; call 601-956-9562; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

