Azia’s Virtual Picks 5-29-20

Thanks to the extended weekend, Friday is already here. I hope you all are remaining safe and sound with your families as we continue on during this uncertain time. If you’re still remaining cautious and feel safer at home, there are still many virtual options to turn to for entertainment. Check out my picks for this weekend to see what calls out to you.

The Sunday Special by the LSherie Alert—Sunday, May 31, 3 p.m. CT (Online)

CEO and host of the LSherie Alert will be speaking with Jay Smith, actor, writer and comedian on instagram Live. Follow @thelseriealert on Instagram.

Kirk Franklin VS. Fred Hammond VERZUZ Battle—Sunday, May 31, 4 p.m. CT (Online)

Join Kirk Franklin, Fred Hammond and Bishop T.D. Jakes for this Sunday’s special edition of VERZUZ - THE HEALING. Follow @kirkfranklin, @bishopjakes, @realfredh and @timbaland on Instagram. Watch the battle live on Instagram here @verzuztv.

What About Me?—Sunday, May 31, 5-6:30 p.m. CT (Online)

Black With No Chaser hosts an online panel discussion via Facebook Live. The conversation delves into the stories, truths and representations of Black manhood. Cirilo R. Manego III from Black With No Chaser moderates the panelists, including D. John Jackson, 5J Entertainment; J. Wyndal Gordon, attorney; Todd Belcore, an advocate for social change; and Timon Kyle Durrett, an actor. Find it on Facebook.

Let’s Talk About it!: Little Fires Everywhere—Sunday, May 31, 7 p.m. CT (Online)

Heather McTeer Toney hosts an online show via Facebook Live to discuss Hulu Original series Little Fires Everywhere. The show questions the intersections of class, race and stereotypes throughout American culture. Toney is joined by Ang Nat Max, Anne Martin Vetrano and Tonja R. Murphy and other special guests. Watch the show here.

Secrets of Successful Virtual Conferences—June 4, 1-2:30 p.m., (Online)

Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy hosts webinars on conducting online conferences. Registration required. Admissions TBA. call 601-968-0061; email [email protected]; For more information, visit www3.thedatabank.com.