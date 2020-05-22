Azia’s Virtual Picks 5-22-20

What a beautiful Friday it is in the capital city, especially for the parents that I know who are elated that school is out for the summer. I’ve had a few sessions of homeschooling myself with my niece, so I can only imagine the frustration of adding “teacher” to your résumé on the fly on top of every other hat good parents wear well. Here’s a shout-out to all you hardworking, way-making, under appreciated parentals. I see you! Thank you for doing all you can to fortify the next generation amid this uncertain time. I hope that you are remaining safe and continuing to follow CDC guidelines to protect your family, yourself and your community. If you’re still remaining cautious like me, check out some of the virtual events I’ve had my eye on. I hope you find something on this list to pique your interest. Enjoy your extended Memorial Day weekend!

Movement at Home Live Stream—Saturday, May 23-25 Online.

Detroit’s annual Memorial Day Weekend Music Festival holds a virtual edition this year in partnership with Beatport. The three-day, live-streamed event will be hosted on Beatport and Paxahau’s Twitch channels. It will also be broadcasted on Movement’s website, Facebook, YouTube and Mixcloud channels. For the Movement At Home Weekend Guide, visit here. To visit the livestream page, visit here. All contributions made during the Movement At Home weekend will benefit MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund, which assists people in the music community affected by the pandemic. Share in the festivities by tagging @movementdetroit and using #MovementAtHome, or email them via [email protected] to be featured in the social media feeds.

Feeding the Community—Saturday, May 23, 11 a.m.-1 p.m at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church (2323 Powers Ave.).

The Laymen Ministry of Progressive feeds the community by delivering plates to your car. Participants must be present to receive a plate.

Push RESET Parent Support Group—Saturday, May 23, 1-2:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Be Undefeated Therapeutic Solutions, LLC, hosts a weekly support group to encourage, provide resources and virtually hug the parents that need it during the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information and to get a free ticket, visit here.

MHA Virtual Happy Hour—Saturday, May 23, 5-6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Mississippi Humanists Association hosts a virtual happy hour to add some fun and mingling to social distancing. All participants must send a message to MHA via Facebook to receive the link and password to join the Zoom meeting. For more information, visit here.

Art in Mind—Wednesday, May 27, 10:30 a.m.-noon, via Zoom.

Mississippi Museum of Art and The MIND Center hosts a virtual event that explores a work of art including group discussion and an interactive art activity. Participants can stimulate observation, recall, and recognition at home with basic supplies. The program is facilitated by Licensed Art Therapist Susan Anand and Victoria Meek, Associate Curator of Studio and Family Programs. Registration required by contacting Jennifer Knight at 601-496-MIND (option 2) or [email protected] by Monday, May 25.

Welty at Home | A Virtual Book Club—Wednesday, May 27, noon-1 p.m., via Zoom.

The Eudora Welty Book Club hosts a virtual experience via Zoom from the comfort and safety of your own home. The club’s first pick is Losing Battles, Welty’s first novel to make bestseller lists. Comprised mostly of dialogue, the novel centers around Granny Vaughn and three generations of her descendants who come together to celebrate Granny's ninetieth birthday. This meeting is week five and the session covers Part 3, pages 608-660. Join the Zoom meeting here and use the meeting ID 990 7618 4944 and password 5KH5AT. For those unable to make the Zoom video call, follow along on Facebook and Instagram, comment on the favorite quote post and share your own thoughts and photos using #WeltyatHome and tagging @eudoraweltyhouse.