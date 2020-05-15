Azia’s Virtual Picks 5-15-20

Happy Friyay, Jackson! Whether your week was fully focused on getting things done or sleeping in late and trying to decide what shows and snacks to binge on your couch, I’m glad we all made it through. So now that the state of Mississippi is slowly reopening, what are the plans for you and your family? I hope you weigh in all the facts concerning this COVID-19 pandemic before deciding what’s best for your household. If you're staying home like me and still need some interesting events to take part in from home, check out my virtual picks for this coming week. No matter what you decide, please stay safe, be considerate of others and take time to take care of you!

Art Lessons Live with Marshall Ramsey—every Friday at noon until May 29, 2020.

Participants are invited to join Marshall live on Facebook to watch him draw a cartoon, tell stories and interact with the audience. Marshall also offers readers a special tour of Mississippi through his downloadable coloring sheets here. You can watch past episodes of the art lessons here.

Choreoaerobics Dance Off—May 15, 5:30- 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Roger & Tena's Choreorobics Dance-Off hosts hip-hop dance fitness classes. Payments may be made through PayPal, Cash App or Venmo. A class invitation link will be sent via email/text to allow admittance to the class(es) once payment is received. $7 per class or $10 per week (2 classes); call 601-853-7480; email [email protected]; choreorobics.com.

COVID Crusader Virtual Race—May 15, all day, Online.

The Good Samaritan Center holds the COVID Crusader Virtual Race to funnel in funds for food pantries and community soup kitchens. Registration is open until May 31 on Race Roster. Participants can submit their results anytime while registration is open. Signing up for the COVID Crusader virtual race helps the center continue to assist the needy during this COVD-19 crisis. Use #COVIDCrusaderVirtualRace on social media to document your race experience for a chance to win prizes. Donations accepted; call 601-355-6276; email [email protected].

Yoga of Sound Online Interactive Workshop—Saturday, May 16, at 3 p.m. CT.

The Soul Synergy Center hosts an online workshop taught by master musician and certified yoga instructor, Dr. Igor Iwanek. The event covers yogic practices for deep relaxation, stress relief and emotional well-being. Participants can sign up for one to three hours and registration allows one week of access to the workshop content. These practices are designed to help participants cleanse their minds, de-stress and deeply rejuvenate, activate the respiratory, circulatory and other systems and more. To register and for more information, visit here. $70 full session, $25 for one hour.

Date Night with Rita & Freda—Saturday, May 16, 8-10 p.m., via Facebook Live.

Rita & Freda host an interactive virtual date night full of music, games, conversation and a cocktail of each participant’s choice. All viewers can donate any amount to purchase a ticket here. Limited to 100 participants. Provide your email address to receive a link to the event before it starts. For any questions, email them to [email protected] before the show.

Virtual Wine and Candle Making Class—May 17, 6-9 p.m., via Zoom.

Beautifying Me, an aromatherapy service, conducts virtual training in wine and candle making. Register via Eventbrite. $20; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.