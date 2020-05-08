Mayor Lumumba Announces Inter-local Agreement to Repave Robinson Road

(Jackson, MS) – On Wednesday, May 6, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba along with Hinds County Supervisor Credell Calhoun announced the Robinson Road Repaving Project. The project will come in three phases.

· Phase I – includes Capitol Street to Ellis Avenue, currently underway

· Phase II – includes Ellis Avenue to Highway 80

· Phase III – includes Highway 80 to I-20

Additionally, Woodrow Wilson Avenue will be repaved in the package from Fortification Street to Martin Luther King Drive.

“We’re excited for what we’ve done so far, but we’re far from satisfied. So, we are eagerly anticipating the work that is coming this summer. Just as we campaigned last year saying it’s paving season, you will see that going forward. As we tackled the roads that were mentioned, we look forward to Ellis Avenue being paved; we look forward to Capitol Street being paved and we are truly looking forward to Medgar Evers being paved,” said Mayor Lumumba during the press briefing.

The resurfacing project stems from an inter-local agreement with Hinds County Board of Supervisors. Hinds County was awarded a $950,000.000 grant from the Metropolitan Planning Organization. The City of Jackson matched with $1,085,058.82 thanks to the 1% Sales Tax Commission.

District 3 Supervisor Credell Calhoun is excited about the work that’s being done and sees Jackson as being the new capital of the south. “Working together, we can move Jackson to the place where we know it needs to be. The capital city needs to be an area where everybody wants to come to. It’s not that way right now but working with the Mayor, working with City Council and the Board of Supervisors they have pledge to me that Jackson can become the mecca of the south,” said Mr. Calhoun.

The total cost of the project will be $2,396,194.00.