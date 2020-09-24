Repaving ‘One of the Worst Streets’ in Jackson—Ellis Avenue—with Capitol Street Ahead

The portion of Ellis Avenue that runs from St. Charles Street to Capitol Street is up next for resurfacing as the City of Jackson continues with the 2020 paving season.

Ellis Avenue’s turn follows previous announcements for Bailey Avenue, Oak Forest Drive, and Belvedere Drive.

At a press conference held beside Ellis Avenue on Wednesday, Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said the work on the road, which he described as "one of the worst streets" in the city, will be funded with 1-percent sales tax revenue.

"It does not take long if you had an opportunity to travel this street here on Ellis Avenue to know just what poor condition the street has been in," he said. "While we know that we cannot pave every street that is in need of paving in the city of Jackson, our goal from day one has been to demonstrate progress, to demonstrate a consistent effort and desire to address the issue that the constituents had long been suffering from."

"We look forward to addressing our failing infrastructure in every regard here in the city of Jackson," he added.



While noting the mountain of infrastructural needs that the city faces and measures taken to rectify them, Lumumba pointed to other road projects his administration has undertaken.

"Not only are we working in combination with the county recently to pave Robinson Road, (but) you will soon hear that we will be going forward with Medgar Evers Boulevard and Capitol Street," he said. "So it's just part and parcel of a larger plan the City has implemented to address longstanding infrastructure problems, and we will continue to work hard and diligently in that way."

Planned Work on Capitol Street

Interim Public Works Director Charles Williams, at the media event, revealed plans regarding Capitol Street.

"We plan to advertise in October for Capitol Street," he said. “This work will go from Prentiss Street all the way to Bolling Street. This work will encompass sidewalks (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliance, the curb work and also the street."

"Also, we will take a look at the underground utilities for both water and sewer," he added. "So, a major improvement to this area and also additional work within the city of Jackson."

Lumumba noted Ellis Avenue’s proximity to the Jackson Zoo, which he said had received a high number of visitors since its reopening.

"We demand like every other municipality that we do it of good quality to make certain that the residents here enjoy what is taking place," the mayor said. "(The project) helps the community, and it helps the overall goal of the city."

"As we take full account of the many projects that we have been able to do within the last few years, we see that we are addressing major, major challenges," he added. "We have not only accomplished Northside Drive, (but) we are (also) working on State Street presently."

