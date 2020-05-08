Azia’s Virtual Picks 5/7/2020

Amid COVID-19, we made it to another Friday Jackson! That is definitely worth celebrating. I can’t speak for anyone else, but this week has been emotionally and psychologically trying for me. We are already having to adjust to this new way of life due to a deadly pandemic, and now, after the unjust deaths of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia and then not even 24 hours later, the death of another unarmed black man, Sean Reed in Indianapolis, I am hurt and livid. Being in quarantine for many of us, has been day in and day out of self-reflection: having to deal with self without distraction. In times like these, it’s easy to give in to hopelessness. I know it’s been hard. I know it’s been painful. I know it's been intense; but don’t give in, don’t give up. I hope you find ways to build yourself up during this time. Take a look at my virtual picks for the weekend and choose to be inspired. Find small ways to be a part of the solution and remember, you’re not alone.



I #RunWithMaud: A weekend of action for Ahmaud Arbery—Friday, May 8–Monday, May 18.

The virtual solidarity event invites all to #RunWithMaud to honor his memory and show support across the country for his family and take part in Ahmaud’s favorite pastime: running. Participants can sign up here from multiple times over the weekend and should post on their runs of 2.23 miles, using #RunWithMaud. Due to the COVID-19, all participants should run alone and follow all social distancing guidelines to ensure safety.

Impressions with Dr. Roger Ward: Virtual Guided Talk—Friday, May 8, 11:30 a.m. on Vimeo (Online).

The Mississippi Museum of Art presents "Impressions with Dr. Roger Ward," a series of intimate talks in the galleries of "Van Gogh, Monet, Degas and Their Times: The Mellon Collection of French Art From the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts." For more information, visit msmuseumart.org.

Angela Davis & Nikki Giovanni LIVE—Friday, May 8 at 7 p.m. ET, 6 p.m CT.

The event hosts legendary women, writers and visionaries Angela Davis and Nikki Giovanni on GirlTrek’s Facebook Live for a discussion unpacking the trials of the Black women who came before us, honoring their triumphs and acknowledging the secret tools we must recall in pursuit of our ultimate liberation and healing. For more information, visit here.

Benefit for Good Samaritan Center Live From Fondren: SAJ & Chaz—May 8 at 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m., on Facebook Live (Online).

The harmonica player performs on Facebook Live here; email [email protected] Find it on Facebook.

Erykah Badu & Jill Scott Verzuz Live IG Battle Series—Saturday, May 9 at 7 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. CT.

Neo-soul giants Erykah Badu and Jill Scott collaborate with Femme it Forward to perform live on Instagram. All viewers must download Instagram to watch the virtual concert. Follow @erykahbadu and @missjillscott on Instagram.

Dustin Lynch, Trace Adkins, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani - Saturday, May 9 at 6 p.m.-9:30 p.m., at Youtube Livestream (Online).

Circle All Access, WSM Radio, and Bass Pro Shop livestream a special Mother’s Day edition of Circle Sessions music event from the Grand Ole Opry, featuring Sarah Evans, with performances by Dustin Lynch, Trace Adkins, Blake Shelton, plus the Opry debut of Gwen Stefani on Youtube here. Free admission; call 800-733-6779; find it on Facebook.

Soul Synergy Virtual Yoga—May 11, 10 a.m. (Online).

Soul Synergy offers a virtual yoga class. $7 individual class rate; call 601-992-7721; email [email protected]; For more information, visit here.