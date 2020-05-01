Azia’s Virtual Picks 5/1/20

Well Jacksonians, we made it to another Friday: day “fiftylemm” of our new quarantined way of life. I hope you and yours are staying healthy, mentally and physically and are staying safe amid this pandemic. I pray that you are being gentle and forgiving with yourself no matter which level of productivity you’ve reached during the quest to remain sane. Despite how you choose to spend your time during this pandemic, I know without a doubt that we’ll all come out of this “changed.” Take some time to ask yourself, how has this situation changed you?

As we all desperately wait to reach the light at the end of this long, uncertain tunnel, check out a few more virtual happenings to indulge in. I hope something on this list inspires you to move, create and engage with others to share your new interests with.

Harvard University: Free Online Courses

Browse the available classes here and sign up for classes that suit your interests.

JSUNAA “My Era Virtual Day Party”

May 2, 2-4 p.m. on Facebook Live. Jackson State University National Alumni Association, Inc. holds the official launch of the “My Era Campaign" | A Cross-Generational Membership Challenge on Facebook Live. Find the link for the live-streamed event here. Comedian Rita Brent hosts the event, which also features DJ T-Lewis, DJ Tony Hustle and DJ Unpredictable 601. Admissions TBA; call 601-979-2121; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

10th Annual I Got Bank National Youth Essay & Art Contest

May 4, all day, Online. OneUnited Bank sponsors the tenth annual financial literacy contest for youth between the ages of 8-12 years old. Participants either write and submit a 250-word essay (250 words, not 250 characters) or create and submit an art project (PDF only) about what they learned from the book “I Got Bank!” (or from another financial literacy book available in their library or home) and how they can use what they learned in their lives or the lives of their families. All submissions must be postmarked or emailed by June 30, 2020. (Children of employees of OneUnited Bank are ineligible to participate.) Winners will be selected by OneUnited Bank in our sole discretion. Ten winners will receive a $1,000 savings account by August 31, 2020. Visit here for more information or email [email protected]

Virtual smART Spaces Classes: HAC Smart Space Plays Outside

May 6, 9 a.m, on Facebook Live. Hattiesburg Parks & Recreation holds a creative class online that includes stretching, chalk art and a nature scavenger hunt. Free admission; call 601-545-6682; Visit here for more information.

Free West African Dance Class

May 3, 2-3:30 p.m., via Zoom. The class teaches West African dance. Open to all levels and ages. Donations accepted but not required. Payments can be made through Cash App at $Ninaic or Paypal at [email protected] Use this link for the Zoom meeting. The meeting ID is 853 1552 3830, and the password is 383484. Free general admission, donations accepted; call 601-983-9305; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.