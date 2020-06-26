Azia’s Virtual Picks 6-26-20

It’s Friday again Jackson and I hope you consider breathing in today as a new victory! I know how hard it is to remain positive during this trying time,for many of us for various reasons, but we have to fight for the light amidst the darkness; not just for goodness sake, but also for the sake of our sanity, for the sake of our purpose, for the sake of the young generations coming right after us.

How are you today, though? Like, really. What’s your mental weather like? Do you need to schedule a personal day? Is there someone you love that you haven’t heard from in a while that you can check in on today? I encourage all of us to check in on ourselves first and foremost, and then reach out to one another. I hope you can share an event from this list and maybe use it to spark a conversation, learn more about one another or maybe even set the foundation for new ideas and new platforms with new voices to emerge. However you decide to spend your weekend, please remain safe. Please continue to wash your hands, social distance properly and wear masks in public spaces.

Lift Every Voice: Celebrating Black Music Awareness Month—Friday, June 26, 12:30-1:30 p.m. (Facebook Live)

The Jackson Advocate joins Lunch Vox to host a virtual concert to celebrate black music with hometown artists and entertainers: Dear Silas, Rita Brent, 5th Child, Teneia and special co-host Pam Confer. The event streams live from The Jackson Advocate’s Facebook page. Check out Pam Confer’s worldwide release of “Stand!”, now available on all streaming platforms. For more information and updates, visit here.

Quick Bite: Student Loans and Nonprofits, The More You Know—Friday, June 26, 12:15-12:45 p.m. (Virtual)

Angela Howze of the Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy leads a webinar that gives an overview of student loan literacy, the benefits of having a nonprofit with student-loan debt, and how COVID-19 affects student loans. Alliance training sessions are $25 for one, $20 apiece for two, and $15 apiece for three or more. $25 single training; call 601-968-0061; email [email protected]; Visit here for more information.

The Blakk Market: Shop Black Owned Businesses—Sunday, June 28, 1-8 p.m. (911 Palmyra St.)

Too Blakk Too Strong Mega-Blast hosts a business expo and flea market to support Black owned businesses in the community every Sunday. Participants and vendors are encouraged to get tickets here with free general admission and $20 donations for vendors. All are encouraged to bring a lawn chair to enjoy free music and entertainment. For all inquiries and to reserve a vendor spot call 601-366-6100.

National Principles & Standards: An Overview of Excellence in Action—Tuesday, June 30, 9:30-11:30 a.m. (Virtual)

Mary Ellen Calvert leads the webinar to help nonprofit and philanthropy leaders, staff, board members and volunteers evaluate and improve their operations, governance, organizational culture, human resources, advocacy, financial management, fundraising and program delivery. $25 single training; call 601-968-0061; email [email protected]; Visit here for more information.

Soul Synergy Virtual Yoga—Tuesday, June 30, 10 a.m. (Online)

Soul Synergy offers a virtual yoga class. $7 individual class rate; call 601-992-7721; email [email protected]; Visit here for more information.

The District Green LIVE—Thursday, July 2, 7-9 p.m. (1250 Eastover Drive)

The District opens its central community green space for people to bring their lawn chairs or blankets and view the live performances held weekly by different artists. Social distancing required. Food available for purchase from nearby restaurants. Free admission, food and drink prices vary; call 601-914-0800; Find it on Facebook.

