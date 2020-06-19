Azia’s Virtual Picks: Juneteenth Edition

Happy Friday my fellow Jacksonians! It’s a beautiful day to be full of life and to be able to say Happy Juneteenth, my people! Today is a day for black joy to abound as we remember that fateful day, June 19, 1865, when Major General Gordon Granger rode into Galveston, Texas, with liberating news: The civil war has ended, and all enslaved bodies were now free! Even though the Emancipation Proclamation was signed by President Abraham Lincoln two years earlier on January 1, 1863, it had very little impact in Texas until General Robert Lee surrendered in April of 1865 and General Granger’s regime was powerful enough to overcome the resistance in the South.

Just the thought of the many tears and hugs and dances and praises to the high heavens that were exclaimed by countless black bodies 155 years ago, brings warmth to my face and joy to my tired soul. I pray that we all take time to remember our collective history and learn more from it and each other despite our background, race, religion, or creed. This is how we truly manifest power to the people! As we eat, drink and be merry, please stay safe. Be sure to wear your masks in public and continue to wash those hands and social distance when possible.

Juneteenth BBQ and People’s Assembly—Friday, June 19, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Ida B. Wells Plaza, 1204 W. Capitol St.)

Cooperation Jackson and the People’s Strike hosts a free Juneteeth celebration including a press conference at 11 a.m., BBQ starting at 12 p.m. and conversation led by speakers from the People’s Assembly at 1 p.m. discussing renter/mortgage defense, worker rights actions, the removal of the Confederate Flag and all symbols of white supremacy, freeing the land and building a new economy. Participants are encouraged to practice social distancing and masks are available while supplies last. Visit www.cooperationjackon.com for more information and find it on Facebook.

Black Joy as Resistance—Friday, June 19–Sunday, June 21 (Online and on Farish Street)

The weekend long event celebrates black culture, black freedom, black joy and black art by featuring vendors and food trucks owned by black entrepreneurs, music by DJ Phingaprint, a mural debut by Adrienne Domnick, live entertainment and more. The event is organized by Black Lives Matter, Fertile Ground and 'Sipp Talk. Participants can choose to be a part of each event or participate in them all:

Blacknificent Virtual Celebration—Friday, June 19, 4-8 p.m. CT (via Zoom)

The online event sponsored by Soul Session Connection, ICTV, Sipp Talk and DJ Kujho features entertainment from black artists, speakers, and musicians. Registration is required and participants can get free tickets or donate $6.19 to receive a 2.5” button here.



Black Joy as Resistance Festival—Friday, June 19, 3-7 p.m. CT (Farish Street)

This festival will be live on Farish St. including a mural reveal by Adrienne Domnick, music by DJ Phingaprint, food trucks, Black business vendors and live performances. Masks are required and sanitizer stations are on site.

Nurturing the Flame—Saturday, June 20, 2 p.m. CT (Instagram Live)

This event is focused on starting a political education dialogue to celebrate Juneteenth, led by Poet-scholar Dominique Scott. Follow @sipptalk on Instagram to view the live video.

The Artist and The Movement—Saturday, June 20, 3 p.m. CT (Instagram Live)

Participants join poet and activist Amanda Furdge in a conversation about resources to better position the black community for social change. Follow @sipptalk on Instagram to view the live video.

Self-Care Sunday: Yoga and Meditation Session—Sunday, June 21, 10 a.m. CT (Mississippi Museum of Art, 380 S. Lamar St.)

Wind down with Keya Williams and Dominique Rogers during yoga on the Green at the Mississippi Museum of Art. Masks are required and sanitation stations available.

#CelebrateImmigrants: Joy is Resistance—Saturday, June 20, 3 p.m. CT (Instagram Live)

I Stand With Immigrants Initiative is going digital for our Immigrant Heritage Month national events. Join us here for a virtual concert, an evening of musical performances celebrating Black immigrants and creating a space of joy and community. Hosted by Goapele, featuring performances by Mannywellz, Jidenna, Mereba and others.

